World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m): live stream Budapest 2024 online, schedule, free online
Summer McIntosh leads a star-studded line-up in Hungary
Taking place in the short course pool in Budapest's Duna Arena, the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) sees the globe’s best swimmers racing for glory in a 25-metre pool, half the Olympic length.
Team USA will be seeking to finish top of the medal table for the fifth time in a row, having amassed 17 golds and 36 medals in total last time out at Melbourne 2022.
The US once again have a strong team making the trip to Hungary, with Carson Foster and Michael Andrew the ones to watch in the medley events, while Kate Douglass will be aiming to add to her impressive collection of titles having claimed two golds at the Paris Olympics.
Another athlete expected to dominate is Canada’s Summer McIntosh who won three gold medals in Paris aged just 17. The now 18-year-old has plenty of short course pedigree, having won three medals in Abu Dhabi when she was just 14.
Australia also have a formidable team that includes five-time short-course world medallist Isaac Cooper, while Team GB will be spearheaded by Ben Proud who will be looking to reclaim the world short course title he won in 2021. Finally, home hopes will rest on 200m backstroke Olympic champion Hubert Kos.
Here's where to watch and stream World Aquatics Swimming Championships live streams from anywhere in the world – and potentially for FREE.
Use a VPN to watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships live streams
Traveling away from home and finding it tricky to access your usual streaming services? Geoblocked out of watching a World Aquatics Swimming Championships live stream?
Don't worry, because you can use the benefits of a VPN (virtual private network) to make your device appear to be back home, and use your favorite services as usual. The streaming VPN we recommend is NordVPN – find out why in our NordVPN review.
How to watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships live streams in the UK
Viewers in the UK cannot watch the World Aquatics Swimming Championships on terrestrial television, but the competition will be streamed in its entirety on the Eurovision Sport service for FREE.
The free-to-use digital streaming platform offers live and on-demand sports content and is available on desktop, mobile, and Android and iOS apps.
Travelling outside the UK? You can use a VPN to access your home service and watch the World Aquatics Swimming Championships for free from anywhere.
How to watch the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in the USA
Swimming fans in the US can watch all the action from the World Aquatics Swimming Championships on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
A subscription to Peacock's Premium tier costs $7.99 a month – or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront.
US resident traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your American subscription from anywhere.
How to watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships live streams in Australia
There's good news for everyone in Australia hoping to watch the World Aquatics Swimming Championships as the entire event will be shown for FREE across the Nine Network.
That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.
Travelling outside Oz and want to use your usual service from back home? You can use a VPN to access your usual account from anywhere and watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships for free.
How to watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships live streams in Canada
CBC is the place to watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships live streams in Canada. That means that fans in the Great White North can watch all the action from Hungary for FREE.
Anyone in Canada from abroad or vice versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.
World Aquatics Swimming Championships schedule
All times in GMT
Tuesday, December 10
From 8am:
Women's 400m freestyle heats
Women's 100m backstroke heats
Women's 50m butterfly heats
Women's 100m individual medley heats
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay heats
Men's 1500m freestyle heats
Men's 100m backstroke heats
Men's 50m butterfly heats
Men's 200m individual medley heats
Men's 4x100m freestyle relays heats
From 4.30pm:
Women's 400m freestyle final
Women's 100m backstroke semi-finals
Women's 50m butterfly semi-finals
Women's 200m individual medley final
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay final
Men's 1500m freestyle final
Men's 100m backstroke semi-finals
Men's 50m butterfly semi-finals
Men's 200m individual medley final
Men's 4x100m freestyle relay final
Wednesday, December 11
From 8am:
Women's 100m freestyle heats
Women's 800m freestyle heats
Women's 100m breaststroke heats
Men's 100m freestyle heats
Men's 100m breaststroke heats
Mixed 4x50m medley relay heats
From 4.30pm:
Women's 100m freestyle semi-finals
Women's 800m freestyle final
Women's 100m backstroke semi-finals
Women's 100m breaststroke semi-finals
Women's 50m butterfly final
Men's 100m freestyle semi-finals
Men's 100m backstroke final
Men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals
Men's 50m butterfly final
Mixed 4x50m medley relay final
Thursday, December 12
From 8am:
Women's 50m backstroke heats
Women's 200m butterfly heats
Women's 100m individual medley heats
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay heats
Men's 400m freestyle heats
Men's 50m backstroke heats
Men's 200m butterfly heats
Men's 100m individual medley heats
From 4.30pm:
Women's 100m freestyle final
Women's 50m backstroke semi-finals
Women's 100m backstroke final
Women's 200m butterfly final
Women's 100m individual medley semi-finals
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay final
Men's 100m freestyle final
Men's 400m freestyle final
Men's 50m backstroke semi-finals
Men's 100m backstroke final
Men's 200m butterfly final
Men's 100m individual medley semi-finals
Friday, December 13
From 8am:
Women's 1500m freestyle heats
Women's 200m breaststroke heats
Women's 100m butterfly heats
Men's 200m breaststroke heats
Men's 100m butterfly heats
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay heats
Mixed 4x50 freestyle relay heats
From 4.30pm:
Women's 1500m freestyle final
Women's 50m backstroke final
Women's 200m breaststroke final
Women's 100m butterfly semi-finals
Women's 100m individual medley final
Men's 50m backstroke final
Men's 200m breaststroke final
Men's 100m butterfly semi-finals
Men's 100m individual medley final
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay final
Mixed 4x50 freestyle relay final
Saturday, December 14
From 8am:
Women's 50m freestyle heats
Women's 50m breaststroke heats
Women's 400m individual medley heats
Men's 50m freestyle heats
Men's 800m freestyle heats
Men's 50m breaststroke heats
Men's 400m individual medley heats
Mixed 4x100m medley relay heats
From 4.30pm:
Women's 50m freestyle semi-finals
Women's 50m breaststroke semi-finals
Women's 100m butterfly final
Women's 400m individual medley final
Men's 50m freestyle semi-finals
Men's 800m freestyle final
Men's 50m breaststroke semi-finals
Men's 100m butterfly final
Men's 400m individual medley final
Mixed 4x100 medley relay final
Sunday, December 15
From 8am:
Women's 200m freestyle heats
Women's 200m backstroke heats
Women's 4x100m medley relay heats
Men's 200m freestyle heats
Men's 200m backstroke heats
Men's 4x100m medley relay heats
From 4.30pm:
Women's 50m freestyle final
Women's 200m freestyle final
Women's 200m backstroke final
Women's 50m breaststroke final
Women's 4x100m medley relay final
Men's 50m freestyle final
Men's 200m freestyle final
Men's 200m backstroke final
Men's 50m breaststroke final
Men's 4x100m medley relay final
