World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m): live stream Budapest 2024 online, schedule, free online

Taking place in the short course pool in Budapest's Duna Arena, the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) sees the globe’s best swimmers racing for glory in a 25-metre pool, half the Olympic length.

Team USA will be seeking to finish top of the medal table for the fifth time in a row, having amassed 17 golds and 36 medals in total last time out at Melbourne 2022.

The US once again have a strong team making the trip to Hungary, with Carson Foster and Michael Andrew the ones to watch in the medley events, while Kate Douglass will be aiming to add to her impressive collection of titles having claimed two golds at the Paris Olympics.

Another athlete expected to dominate is Canada’s Summer McIntosh who won three gold medals in Paris aged just 17. The now 18-year-old has plenty of short course pedigree, having won three medals in Abu Dhabi when she was just 14.

Australia also have a formidable team that includes five-time short-course world medallist Isaac Cooper, while Team GB will be spearheaded by Ben Proud who will be looking to reclaim the world short course title he won in 2021. Finally, home hopes will rest on 200m backstroke Olympic champion Hubert Kos.

Here's where to watch and stream World Aquatics Swimming Championships live streams from anywhere in the world – and potentially for FREE.

Watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships live stream quick guide Key dates Event dates: December 10 to December 15 Free streams Eurovision Sport (UK)

9Now (AUS)

CBC (Canada)

How to watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships live streams in the UK

Viewers in the UK cannot watch the World Aquatics Swimming Championships on terrestrial television, but the competition will be streamed in its entirety on the Eurovision Sport service for FREE.

The free-to-use digital streaming platform offers live and on-demand sports content and is available on desktop, mobile, and Android and iOS apps.

Travelling outside the UK? You can use a VPN to access your home service and watch the World Aquatics Swimming Championships for free from anywhere.

How to watch the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in the USA

Swimming fans in the US can watch all the action from the World Aquatics Swimming Championships on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

A subscription to Peacock's Premium tier costs $7.99 a month – or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront.

US resident traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your American subscription from anywhere.

How to watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships live streams in Australia

There's good news for everyone in Australia hoping to watch the World Aquatics Swimming Championships as the entire event will be shown for FREE across the Nine Network.

That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Travelling outside Oz and want to use your usual service from back home? You can use a VPN to access your usual account from anywhere and watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships for free.

How to watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships live streams in Canada

CBC is the place to watch World Aquatics Swimming Championships live streams in Canada. That means that fans in the Great White North can watch all the action from Hungary for FREE.

Anyone in Canada from abroad or vice versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

World Aquatics Swimming Championships schedule

All times in GMT

Tuesday, December 10

From 8am:

Women's 400m freestyle heats

Women's 100m backstroke heats

Women's 50m butterfly heats

Women's 100m individual medley heats

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay heats

Men's 1500m freestyle heats

Men's 100m backstroke heats

Men's 50m butterfly heats

Men's 200m individual medley heats

Men's 4x100m freestyle relays heats

From 4.30pm:

Women's 400m freestyle final

Women's 100m backstroke semi-finals

Women's 50m butterfly semi-finals

Women's 200m individual medley final

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay final

Men's 1500m freestyle final

Men's 100m backstroke semi-finals

Men's 50m butterfly semi-finals

Men's 200m individual medley final

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay final

Wednesday, December 11

From 8am:

Women's 100m freestyle heats

Women's 800m freestyle heats

Women's 100m breaststroke heats

Men's 100m freestyle heats

Men's 100m breaststroke heats

Mixed 4x50m medley relay heats

From 4.30pm:

Women's 100m freestyle semi-finals

Women's 800m freestyle final

Women's 100m backstroke semi-finals

Women's 100m breaststroke semi-finals

Women's 50m butterfly final

Men's 100m freestyle semi-finals

Men's 100m backstroke final

Men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals

Men's 50m butterfly final

Mixed 4x50m medley relay final

Thursday, December 12

From 8am:

Women's 50m backstroke heats

Women's 200m butterfly heats

Women's 100m individual medley heats

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay heats

Men's 400m freestyle heats

Men's 50m backstroke heats

Men's 200m butterfly heats

Men's 100m individual medley heats

From 4.30pm:

Women's 100m freestyle final

Women's 50m backstroke semi-finals

Women's 100m backstroke final

Women's 200m butterfly final

Women's 100m individual medley semi-finals

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay final

Men's 100m freestyle final

Men's 400m freestyle final

Men's 50m backstroke semi-finals

Men's 100m backstroke final

Men's 200m butterfly final

Men's 100m individual medley semi-finals

Friday, December 13

From 8am:

Women's 1500m freestyle heats

Women's 200m breaststroke heats

Women's 100m butterfly heats

Men's 200m breaststroke heats

Men's 100m butterfly heats

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay heats

Mixed 4x50 freestyle relay heats

From 4.30pm:

Women's 1500m freestyle final

Women's 50m backstroke final

Women's 200m breaststroke final

Women's 100m butterfly semi-finals

Women's 100m individual medley final

Men's 50m backstroke final

Men's 200m breaststroke final

Men's 100m butterfly semi-finals

Men's 100m individual medley final

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay final

Mixed 4x50 freestyle relay final

Saturday, December 14

From 8am:

Women's 50m freestyle heats

Women's 50m breaststroke heats

Women's 400m individual medley heats

Men's 50m freestyle heats

Men's 800m freestyle heats

Men's 50m breaststroke heats

Men's 400m individual medley heats

Mixed 4x100m medley relay heats

From 4.30pm:

Women's 50m freestyle semi-finals

Women's 50m breaststroke semi-finals

Women's 100m butterfly final

Women's 400m individual medley final

Men's 50m freestyle semi-finals

Men's 800m freestyle final

Men's 50m breaststroke semi-finals

Men's 100m butterfly final

Men's 400m individual medley final

Mixed 4x100 medley relay final

Sunday, December 15

From 8am:

Women's 200m freestyle heats

Women's 200m backstroke heats

Women's 4x100m medley relay heats

Men's 200m freestyle heats

Men's 200m backstroke heats

Men's 4x100m medley relay heats

From 4.30pm:

Women's 50m freestyle final

Women's 200m freestyle final

Women's 200m backstroke final

Women's 50m breaststroke final

Women's 4x100m medley relay final

Men's 50m freestyle final

Men's 200m freestyle final

Men's 200m backstroke final

Men's 50m breaststroke final

Men's 4x100m medley relay final