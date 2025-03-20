USA vs Panama live stream: watch CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 online for free

Seeking a fourth final in a row, Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT face the Canal Men

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 16: Ricardo Pepi #9 of the United States celebrates scoring during the second half of a Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Round leg 1 match against Trinidad and Tobago at Q2 Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: Darren Carroll/Getty Images)
CONCACAF Nations League winners in each of the previous three editions, USA beat Jamaica home and away to come through a potentially tricky quarter-final and reach the last four, with PSV forward Ricardo Pepi on target in both legs. Mauricio Pochettino has won five of six internationals since taking the hot seat last September and the Argentine boss will revert to his experienced regulars after some experimentation in January wins over Venezuela and Costa Rica. Antonee Robinson, captain Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah should all feature.

Panama were the first opponents of the Pochettino era, a 2-0 with for the USMNT serving as inspiration for the Canal Men to get some revenge when it matters most. Former Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen has been in charge since 2020 and led his side to a famous 2-1 win in last summer's Copa America group stage, with right-back Cesar Blackman and forward Jose Fajardo on target. Both will again need to be at their best and expunge recent memories of a 6-1 January defeat to Chile, albeit with an experimental squad.

Here's where to watch USA vs Panama live streams online from anywhere.

How to watch USA vs Panama live streams in the US

The USA vs Panama live stream will be free to watch on the CBS Sports Golazo streaming service in the US.

The CONCACAF Nations League semi-final is also showing on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year, rising in price to get rid of ads. Paramount Plus also has the rights to the Champions League and March Madness.

How to watch USA vs Panama live streams in the UK and Europe

The USA vs Panama live stream is on free-to-air CONCACAF Go and CONCACAF's YouTube channel in the UK, Europe and countries outside the Americas.

Both services are free. Simply go to the CONCACAF outlet of your choosing and enjoy all the USA vs Panama action live.

Official USA vs Panama broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

When does USA vs Panama start?

The 2025 CONCACAF Nations League semi-final kicks off at 6pm ET / 10pm GMT on Thursday, March 20.

Can I watch a USA vs Panama live stream for free?

Yes! Viewers outside the Americas can watch USA vs Panama live stream via CONCACAF Go or the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Those in the US can tune in via CBS Sports Golazo, which is also free to US residents.

Can I watch USA vs Panama on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key CONCACAF Nations League moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@concacafnationsleague) and Facebook (@Concacaf).

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

