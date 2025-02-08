UFC 312 live stream: how to watch Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, start time, odds

The UFC Middleweight Championship is up for grabs in a highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 312 as current champion Dricus du Plessis looks to inflict another defeat on former title holder Sean Strickland. Taking place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, there’s also a stacked undercard that you won’t want to miss. Read on below for all the ways to watch a UFC 312 livestream online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch UFC 312 live stream quick guide

US: ESPN Plus PPV ($79.99)

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+

/ AU: Kayo Sports

Watch your usual stream from anywhere with Surfshark

Main card time: Saturday, February 8, 10pm ET / 7pm ET / 3am GMT (Sun) / 2pm AEDT (Sun)

Saturday, February 8, 10pm ET / 7pm ET / 3am GMT (Sun) / 2pm AEDT (Sun) Odds: Du Plessis – 1/2 favourite

Unbeaten in his past 10 fights and with a perfect 8-0 record in the UFC, Du Plessis has earned a reputation as one of the most feared middleweights on the planet. The South African is now seeking to silence any doubters by securing a definitive victory over Strickland, the man he beat via split decision to win the middleweight title 13 months ago.

The 31-year-old will certainly be full of confidence after inflicting a first-career submission loss on former UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya last time out. Strickland has also fought once since the first bout, but was far less impressive as he secured a split-decision victory over Paulo Costa.

Before the duo renew hostilities, there will be a packed card that includes Zhang Weili taking on Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event. Strawweight queen Zhang has earned four straight wins and has made consecutive title defences since reclaiming the belt towards the end of 2023.

The Chinese star will bid to remain top of the strawweight division but will face a tough challenge against American challenger Suarez who finally has the chance to challenge for UFC gold. The 34-year-old has a 10-0 record and has won her last two fights by submission.

The full details on how to watch UFC 312 live streams online in the UK, US, Australia and beyond below. You can use a VPN to watch your usual service if you're traveling overseas when the big fight gets underway.

Use a VPN to watch any UFC 312 live stream

Get Surfshark + 3 months extra FREE

Surfshark is consistently one of the very best VPNs we test. Its Surfshark Starter plan also has a very reasonable price at $2.19 / £1.69 per month on the 2-year plan, with 3 extra months for free. It's an excellent VPN for streaming and online security, and perfect for watching UFC 312 from wherever you are in the world. Try Surfshark with a 30-day money back guarantee

How to watch UFC 312 live stream in the US

Exclusive US coverage of UFC 312 is on ESPN Plus. The main card, which is headlined by Du Plessis vs Strickland, starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $79.99 to watch UFC 312. 2. UFC 312 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $134.98. That gets you both the UFC 312 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $109.99 alone. 3. UFC 312 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 312 and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus (Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars etc), the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu. It's $96.98. That's $79.99 for the PPV and $16.99 for the Disney Bundle. Not at home when the fight is one? A VPN can help you access your subscription from anywhere – Surfshark is a great choice.

How to watch UFC 312 live stream in the UK

TNT Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC in the UK right now. While some events are only available via a PPV, UFC 312 can be watched via a standard subscription. You can add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal. Or for on-the-go streaming, you can pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports. The main card action is set to begin at 3am GMT on Sunday morning. If you're abroad whilst the fight is on, a VPN like Surfshark can help you to access your home streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch UFC 312 live stream in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 312 live stream in Canada.

You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink or YouTube. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV.

Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm on Saturday. Du Plessis vs.Strickland is expected to start at around 12 midnight ET / 9pm PT.

Not in Canada this weekend? Try using a VPN like Surfshark to unblock access to your domestic services.

How to watch UFC 312 live stream in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 312 and Du Plessis vs Strickland available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 2pm AEDT on Sunday morning. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass. Downloading a VPN like Surfshark will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere if you're abroad when the fight is on.

How to watch UFC 312 live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport Now is offering UFC 312 in New Zealand and showing a Du Plessis vs Strickland live stream – with the Sky Arena PPV priced at NZ$44.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action. If you're abroad whilst the fight is on, a VPN like Surfshark can help you to access your home streaming services from anywhere.

Who is Dricus du Plessis? Born in Welkom, South Africa, Dricus du Plessis is the reigning UFC Middleweight champion and is generally considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. The 31-year-old has won 22 of his 24 MMA bouts and is unbeaten since fighting in the UFC. He has won his past 10 contests and beat Sean Strickland by unanimous decision in January 2024 at UFC 297.

Who is Sean Strickland? California native Sean Strickland has been a professional competitor since 2008 and is a former middleweight champion of the King of the Cage. The 33-year-old has been competing in the UFC since 2014 and first won the middleweight title in 2023 after defeating Israel Adesanya. Boasting a record of 29 wins and six losses, he's renowned for his phenomenal defence and his boxing skills.

In Du Plessis vs Strickland, who is favorite to win? The bookies have Du Plessis down as the odds-on favorite, offering a best price of 1/2. Strickland can be backed at 7/4.