How to watch English Teacher online and from anywhere

How to watch English Teacher

Make sure you’re ‘sitting’ comfortably… Tik Tok sensation Brian Jordan Alverez is taking us back to school in a show that promises to show the comedic side of the delicate balance between the personal, professional and political aspects of high school teaching, so keep reading as we explain how to watch English Teacher online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Monday, September 2 TV broadcast: FX at 10pm ET/PT US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Despite runs in hits such as Will & Grace and Jane the Virgin, it was the creative freedom of Tik Tok that saw Alverez's popularity soar. And now the bigwigs at FX have let the comedian loose with his own show: English Teacher. The eight-part series sees the viral star play Evan Marquez, a high school teacher at Morrison-Hensley High in Austin, Texas battling his principles in a world where education seems to be the last thing on the schooling agenda.

Alvarez has also brought long-time collaborator Stephanie Koenig on board as Evan’s best friend, and fellow teacher, Gwen, while Sean Patton plays Markie, who may seem the textbook abrasive PE teacher but possesses a keen eye for human nature. Enrico Colantoni, meanwhile, plays Principal Moretti, who respects Evan’s passion, but has a school board to answer to and Jordan Firstman portrays Malcolm, Evan’s boyfriend. A free-spirit former teacher, Malcolm may, or may not be, what Evan needs right now, especially when charming new teacher Harry (Langston Kerman) arrives on the scene…

Alvarez's debut show looks to be just as absurdly funny as his viral comedy, but may just be deeper than those sketches would have you believe, examining the failings of the educational system, whether young people are getting the schooling they need and whether teachers can ever show their full selves. So keep reading our guide on how to watch English Teacher online and from anywhere.

How to watch English Teacher in the US

How to watch English Teacher in the US

If you have cable, English Teacher will premiere with a double bill on Monday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET / PT. Episodes will then go out in the same slot weekly. Is you don't have cable, there are a number of cord-cutting services that include FX. We recommend Sling TV – specifically the Sling Blue package, which you’ll need to watch the FX channel. This costs from $40 per month, but right now you can get 50% off your first month of membership if you’ve not used the streamer before. Hulu subscribers can also watch FX live with a Hulu with Live TV plan (at $76.99 per month) or alternatively, chose Fubo. Fubo plans start at $79.99 a month and offer a free trial period too. Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch English Teacher online from abroad.

How to watch English Teacher from anywhere

How to watch English Teacher online from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when English Teacher airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch English Teacher from anywhere.

How to watch English Teacher around the world

How to watch English Teacher online in UK, Canada, Australia and worldwide

Viewers in Canada can watch English Teacher on Disney Plus, every Tuesday, starting September 3. The release date is yet to be confirmed for other markets, but we wouldn't expect too long of a wait in the UK, Australia and beyond. Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are. American away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.

What you need to know about English Teacher

English Teacher trailer

- YouTube Watch On

English Teacher premieres with a double bill on FX in the US at 10 p.m. on Monday, September 2, with episodes available the following day on Hulu.

Episodes will arrive on Disney Plus in Canada the day after their FX debut. A release date is yet to be announced elsewhere.

English Teacher episode schedule

Episode 1: "Pilot?" – Monday, September 2

– Monday, September 2 Episode 2: "Powderpuff" – Monday, September 2

– Monday, September 2 Episode 3: "Kayla Syndrome" – Monday, September 9

– Monday, September 9 Episode 4: "School Safety" – Monday, September 16

– Monday, September 16 Episode 5: "Field Trip" – Monday, September 23

– Monday, September 23 Episode 6: "Linda" – Monday, September 30

– Monday, September 30 Episode 7: "Convention" – Monday, October 7

– Monday, October 7 Episode 8: "Birthday" – Monday, October 14

Who is in the cast of English Teacher? Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez

Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders

Enrico Colantoni as Principal Grant Moretti

Sean Patton as Mark Hillridge

Carmen Christopher as Rick

Jordan Firstman as Malcolm

Langston Kerman as Harry

What can we expect from English Teacher The official synopsis from FX reads: "FX’s English Teacher is a comedy series created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, in which he stars as Evan Marquez, a high school teacher in Austin, Texas who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school [...] Over the eight-episode season, we follow Evan as he navigates his relationships, his students and his fellow faculty and tries to answer the question: can you really be your full self at your job?"

Who is Brian Jordan Alvarez? Brian Jordan Alvarez is an actor and comedian, best know to TV viewers for recurring roles in Jane the Virgin and the Will & Grace reboot. Alvarez has gained popularity in recent years for his viral Tik Tok sketches, in which he uses heavy accents and facial filters to portray a variety of absurd characters, most notably TJ Mack. As Mack, Alvarez became an online sensation in 2023 thanks to the parody song "Sitting", which broke through to radio and was dubbed a potential "song of the summer" by Variety.