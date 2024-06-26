How to watch Douglas Is Cancelled online from anywhere

Like a news anchor who's been filmed cracking a sexist joke at a wedding, cancel culture gets a thrashing in Douglas Is Cancelled, a four-part comedy drama written by Steven Moffat. Hugh Bonneville plays Douglas Bellowes, the aforementioned TV behemoth, who embodies elements of Huw Edwards and Phillip Schofield. Here's where to watch Douglas Is Cancelled online for free – from anywhere.

While many proponents of cancel culture would argue that pile-ons are the only way to ensure that those who have erred – often celebrities who are used to paying or intimidating their way out of hot water – can be made to face the consequences of their actions, some of its critics see it as little more than a cynical method through which the young and disgruntled can tear down their successful elders.

Douglas Is Cancelled examines the impropriety from multiple angles, albeit with the greatest portion of sympathy afforded to Douglas and his tabloid editor wife, Sheila (Alex Kingston), who finds herself frantically trying to squash precisely the type of scandal she'd usually be spreading like wildfire. The type of scandal she'd usually try to get somebody sacked for.

Douglas' up-and-coming co-presenter Madeline (Karen Gillan), meanwhile, is cast as the real villain of the piece, for "accidentally" amplifying the allegations, which their producer Toby (Ben Miles) had worked so hard to sweep under the rug.

How to watch Douglas Is Cancelled free online

Douglas Is Cancelled is a four-part series that premieres on ITV1 at 9pm BST on Thursday, June 27. Episodes air at the same time each week. All four episodes will be free to watch on the ITVX streaming service from Thursday, June 27 – although you should have a valid TV licence to use it. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Douglas Is Cancelled on ITVX whilst traveling abroad, you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Douglas Is Cancelled but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Douglas Is Cancelled from anywhere:

Can you watch Douglas Is Cancelled in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make Douglas Is Cancelled available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Douglas Is Cancelled on ITVX from abroad.

Can you watch Douglas Is Cancelled in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if Douglas Is Cancelled will arrive in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Douglas Is Cancelled in Australia?

Any plans to make Douglas Is Cancelled available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Douglas Is Cancelled on ITVX from abroad.