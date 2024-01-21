Chiefs vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL Divisional game online from anywhere

Watch a Chiefs vs Bills live stream

Looking for a free Chiefs vs Bills live stream? The game is free-to-air on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. In the US, it's being shown on CBS and Paramount Plus (7-day free trial), in Canada it's on DAZN and TSN, and in the UK it's on NFL Game Pass and Sky Sports. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, January 21 Kick-off: 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT / 10.30am AEDT (Mon) TV channel: CBS FREE live stream: 7Plus (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Chiefs vs Bills preview

We've spent two years willing it to materialise, and the greatest game in NFL playoff history will at long last get its sequel this Sunday. The Chiefs take on the Bills at Highmark Stadium, and incredibly, considering he's already got 11 of them under his belt, this will be the first time Patrick Mahomes plays an AFC playoff game on the road.

The head-to-head between Mahomes and Josh Allen is technically tied at 3-3, though the Chiefs winning both of their previous playoff encounters means it certainly doesn't feel that way. On form alone though, most would agree that the Bills look formidable and the reigning champions look vulnerable, though it's never quite as simple as that.

First off, Andy Reid's men have had the privilege of two extra rest days. Second, Buffalo are expected to be without several key players, including linebackers Terrell Bernard and Baylon Spector, and cornerback Taron Johnson. Third, Mahomes makes the extraordinary look routine in the postseason.

13 seconds is all he needed to flip a nailed-on Bills victory on its head two years ago, and if Buffalo don't exorcise that demon now, perhaps they never will. Allen was at his imperious best against Pittsburgh, that 52-yard touchdown run going down as an instant piece of NFL lore, and his ability to just let loose could prove key against a defense that dominates the air but struggles on the ground.

Follow our guide on how to watch Chiefs vs Bills wherever you are and live stream NFL games throughout the postseason.

Watch Chiefs vs Bills for FREE in Australia

The Chiefs vs Bills game is available to watch for FREE on 7Mate, which is showing every game of the NFL playoffs live. Kick-off is set for 10.30am AEDT on Monday morning. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE Chiefs vs Bills live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're abroad, in order to tap into your home coverage. Chiefs vs Bills and all other playoff games will also be shown live on ESPN and Kayo Sports. While ESPN is available via a Foxtel subscription, Kayo Sports is an ideal option if you don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. But why pay if you can tune in for free? Well, Kayo Sports is really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. It lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, PGA Tour golf, F1... the list goes on! NFL Game Pass is showing every remaining game live too, with a subscription available for AU$23.99 for the rest of the season.



How to watch Chiefs vs Bills from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Chiefs vs Bills in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Chiefs vs Bills from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Chiefs vs Bills

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7Plus for Aussies abroad.

Chiefs vs Bills live stream: watch in the US without cable

NFL fans can watch Chiefs vs Bills on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday. How to watch Chiefs vs Bills without cable: If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you don't, you can tune in on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Alongside the NFL, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows. Alternatively, Fubo is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. It includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial. If you subscribe to Sling TV, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Chiefs vs Bills live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Chiefs vs Bills, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Chiefs vs Bills on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You can also watch Chiefs vs Bills on CTV and TSN, with live streaming available via TSN Plus for $8.99 per month plus tax.

Chiefs vs Bills live stream in the UK