NFL live stream: how to watch every 2023 football game

Looking for a free NFL live stream? Two games per week are shown for free on 7Plus in Australia, every Monday Night Football is available to watch for free on My5 in the UK, and every Thursday Night Football is being shown for free on Twitch in the US. That's four free NFL live stream every week.

Use a VPN to watch your usual NFL live stream from abroad. Full details on how to watch NFL from anywhere just below.

NFL 2023 preview

How long does it take for the image of the Kansas City Chiefs fondling the Vince Lombardi Trophy to be seared into one's brain? Six months should do it, and after a long offseason of eye-catching trades, wild-eyed trash talk and eyebrow-raising reshuffles, it's finally time for us to watch the 2023 NFL season unfold.

The high-grade power struggle between AFC trio Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen remains the league's most tantalizing narrative, but Aaron Rodgers' move to the Jets and the rise of Trevor Lawrence elevates the conference even further.

Mahomes' Chiefs are, of course, in action against the revitalized Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, while Burrow's Bengals will be involved in a scrap with game-of-the-week potential at the home of divisional rivals the Browns on Sunday. We'll have to wait until Monday night to see Rodgers make his Jets bow.

Over in the NFC, the Eagles and 49ers once again look like forces to be reckoned with, while the Chargers could be a dark horse. The Broncos have parted ways with Nathaniel Hackett and brought in Sean Payton in an attempt to bring Russell Wilson back to life, as the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield embark on a fresh adventure of their own.

Read as we explain how to watch NFL live streams from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch for free on 7Plus, My5 and Twitch, plus free trials you can take advantage of, and the best-value streaming services that have it all.

NFL Week 1 TV schedule

(All times ET)

Use FuboTV or Paramount Plus for CBS games without cable.

Use Sling or FuboTV for Fox and ESPN games without cable.

Use Sling, FuboTV or Peacock for NBC games without cable.

Thursday, September 7

8.20pm: Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Sunday, September 10

1pm: Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons (Fox)

1pm: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts (Fox)

1pm: San Francisco 49ers vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Fox)

1pm: Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders (Fox)

1pm: Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens (CBS, Paramount +)

1pm: Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns (CBS, Paramount +)

1pm: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings (CBS, Paramount +)

1pm: Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints (CBS, Paramount +)

4.25pm: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos (CBS, Paramount +)

4.25pm: Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, Paramount +)

4.25pm: Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots (CBS, Paramount +)

4.25pm: Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears (Fox)

4.25pm: Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks (Fox)

8.20pm: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, September 11

8.15pm: Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets (ESPN, ABC) – FREE on My5 (UK)

How to watch NFL for FREE: live stream in Australia

NFL fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, because 7Mate shows two games per week for FREE. That means viewers can also fire up a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. For the remainder of the fixtures, up to six NFL games are shown live on ESPN and Kayo Sports each week. While ESPN is available via a Foxtel subscription, Kayo Sports is an ideal option if you don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, PGA Tour golf, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. For the complete package, NFL Game Pass is showing every game of the season live, with a subscription available for AU$28.99 per week or AU$279.99 per season. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're abroad, in order to tap into your home coverage.

How to watch NFL from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream NFL games in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream NFL from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch the NFL

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7Plus for Aussies abroad.

NFL live stream: watch in the US without cable

Coverage of the 2023/24 NFL season is available through a dizzying array of TV channels and streaming services, including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 3/ABC, Prime Video, NFL Network, Peacock TV, Paramount Plus and Twitch. Hard as it may be to believe, covering all your bases isn't quite as tricky as it looks, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The best ways to watch NFL without cable: Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue package offers local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial.

NFL TV channels: what's on when?

How to watch Thursday Night Football

Amazon holds the rights to Thursday Night Football, but lets NFL fans live stream games for free on its Twitch channel.

TNF games are also live streamed on Prime Video. An Amazon Prime membership costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, and can be canceled at any time.

New users get a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time.

How to watch Sunday afternoon NFL games

CBS and Fox are the broadcasters you need for the traditional 1pm and 4pm (ET) kick-offs every Sunday.

However, you might want to bear in mind that all of CBS' NFL games are also live streamed on Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month.

How to watch Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football is being aired exclusively by NBC throughout the regular season. Similarly, NBC's games are also live streamed on Peacock TV, which also starts at $5.99 per month.

How to watch Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football is on ESPN every week, and sometimes also on ABC and ESPN 3.

How to watch NFL games from abroad

Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

NFL live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada have it pretty good, as streaming service DAZN provides coverage of every single game of the 2023/24 season, including the Super Bowl. DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch NFL on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). TV coverage of select games is also available on linear Canadian TV, via CTV and TSN.

NFL live stream in the UK

Monday Night Football is shown for FREE on Channel 5 every week in the UK! That means you can live stream the action via My5, which is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. NFL fans in the UK can watch up to six games live each week on Sky Sports, which has a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at NFL Game Pass, which costs £14.99 per month or £150.99 for the season and shows every out of market game live. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the NFL on your usual services as if you were at home.

Should you buy NFL Game Pass for 2023?

(Image credit: DAZN)

NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's own dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game. It is now managed by DAZN worldwide. Game Pass is geared towards international fans. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a subscription will give you access to every preseason, regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl and the league's live highlights show, RedZone. At the time of writing, access for the 2023 season costs £150.99 in the UK, and AU$279.99 in Australia but it varies from country to country. Those in Brazil, for example, pay the equivalent of only $80 (£65). All of these prices will likely fall over the course of the season. The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) is that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky). Relatively new to the landscape is NFL Plus, which is essentially a rebranded version of Game Pass for fans based in the US. It lets you live stream select in-market regular season games and watch full-game replays right after they've finished, albeit only on phones and tablets. An NFL Plus subscription starts at $6.99 per month, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch the NFL this season.

When is Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 (also known as Super Bowl 2024 and Super Bowl LVIII) is set for Sunday, Feb 11, and will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders.

The game will be televised nationally by CBS and Nickelodeon in the US, and live streamed on Paramount Plus.

Major NFL trades and free agent signings

While the likes of Rodgers and Carr are more or less going to be playing in the same colors, seeing Hopkins in blue and Ramsey in turquoise is sure going to take some getting used to.

Odell Beckham Jr. to Ravens

Derek Carr to Saints

DeAndre Hopkins to Tennessee Titans

C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Lions

Jimmy Garoppolo to Raiders

Baker Mayfield to Buccaneers

David Montgomery to Lions

D.J. Moore to Bears

Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

Aaron Rodgers to Jets

Miles Sanders to Panthers

JuJu Smith-Schuster to Patriots

Darren Waller to Giants

New head coaches

Broncos – Sean Payton

Cardinals – Jonathan Gannon

Colts – Shane Steichen

Panthers – Frank Reich

Texans – DeMeco Ryans

When are the 2023 NFL London games?

Three NFL London games will take place this season, forming part of a five-game international slate that also takes two games to Frankfurt.

(All times ET)

9.30am, Oct 1: Falcons vs Jaguars (Wembley Stadium, London, UK)

9.30am, Oct 8: Jaguars vs Bills (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK)

9.30am, Oct 15: Ravens vs Titans (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK)

9.30am, Nov 5: Dolphins vs Chiefs (Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany)

9.30am, Nov 12: Colts vs Patriots (Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany)