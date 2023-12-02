Broncos vs Texans live stream: how to watch NFL game from anywhere

Watch a Broncos vs Texans live stream

Looking for a free Broncos vs Texans live stream? Today's game is free-to-air on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. In the US, it's being shown on CBS and Paramount Plus, in Canada it's on DAZN and TSN, and in the UK it's on Sky Sports.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, December 3 Kick-off: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT (Dec 4) TV channel: CBS FREE live stream: 7Plus (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Broncos vs Texans preview

The fanbases of both of these clubs entered the season with grim expectations, but whoever wins this Week 13 clash at NRG Stadium could find themselves in the playoff picture come the end of the day.

Having strung together five consecutive victories, the Broncos are the form team in the NFL, a development that perhaps only Russell Wilson could have seen coming. The veteran QB's performances over the past 12 months had rendered him a walking punchline, but he's quietly found his range in Denver orange, particularly in the red zone.

However, it's turnovers that the Broncos' resurgence has really been built on, their defense having forced a remarkable 16 of them over the past five weeks alone – more than what 18 teams have managed over the course of the entire season.

While the Texans' C.J. Stroud is on course to break just about every positive rookie QB record going, he's now turned the ball over six times in the past three weeks, which spells trouble against this Broncos D.

At the time of writing, Indianapolis, Houston and Denver each have a 6-5 record, but it's the Colts that occupy the final playoff spot in the AFC, having beaten the Texans earlier this season. The Texans are at No.8, one spot above the Broncos, owing to their superior record against AFC opponents.

Follow our guide on how to watch Broncos vs Texans wherever you are and live stream NFL games all season.

Watch Broncos vs Texans for FREE in Australia

The Broncos vs Texans game is available to watch for free on 7Mate, which shows at least two NFL games per week. That means viewers can also fire up a free Broncos vs Texans live stream on the 7Plus streaming service. Kick-off is set for 5am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Die-hard NFL fans can also tune in with via NFL Game Pass, which will show every game of the season live.

Broncos vs Texans live stream: watch in the US without cable

NFL fans can watch Broncos vs Texans on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday. The game is available on the Paramount Plus streaming service. Alternatively, Fubo is an OTT service that includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network. If you subscribe to Sling TV, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN.

Broncos vs Texans live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Broncos vs Texans, along with every other game this season, on DAZN. You can also watch Broncos vs Texans on CTV.

Broncos vs Texans live stream in the UK