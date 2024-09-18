Atalanta vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

Watch Atalanta vs Arsenal live streams

Watch Arsenal vs Atalanta live streams to see if the Gunners can take their domestic form into the Champions League. Read on for how to watch Arsenal vs Atalanta online from anywhere – including free streams.

Europa League champions Atalanta have a newly revamped stadium to get their Champions League campaign underway in. La Dea have had a mixed start to their season so far, though, winning two and losing two of their first four Serie A fixtures.

Arsenal reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season and come into this game in Italy on good form, unbeaten in the Premier League and straight off the back of a big North London Derby win against their local rivals Spurs.

Read on as we explain how you can tune into Atalanta vs Arsenal live streams from anywhere, potentially for free, as the Champions League 2024-25 gets underway.

Can I watch Atalanta vs Arsenal for FREE? In Ireland, fans can watch Atalanta vs Arsenal live streams for FREE on RTE Player and RTE 2. Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch your usual Irish stream when traveling outside of the Emerald Isle.

How to watch Atalanta vs Arsenal from abroad

We've set out how you can live stream Atalanta vs Arsenal in a number of countries below. However, if you're away traveling, you probably won't be able to watch the UCL like you normally would at home due to geo-blocking. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders. They're easy to use, too.

Use a VPN to live stream Champions League from anywhere

How to watch Atalanta vs Arsenal live streams round the world

Soccer fans can watch every single Champions League game – including Atalanta vs Arsenal – on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. Use the Paramount Plus FREE trial. After that, plans cost from $7.99/month or $59.99/year. For a limited time, annual plans start at $29.99 a year – 50% off the regular price. Offer ends September 23, 2024. Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Atalanta vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online – including Atalanta vs Arsenal (Sep. 19). You can also stream TNT Sport for £30.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium. If you find yourself outside the UK simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Where to watch Atalanta vs Arsenal online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing every single Champions League game this season. And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer rugby and tennis. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your normal streaming service use a good VPN.

Watch Atalanta vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Champions League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free – including Atalanta vs Arsenal. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub). If you're currently out of Australia, get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Watch Atalanta vs Arsenal live streams in New Zealand

DAZN is the new home of Champions League football in New Zealand, including Atalanta vs Arsenal. You can sign up for DAZN for $14.99 per month, or save yourself a few bucks by forking out for a whole year up front and paying $149.99. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch an Atalanta vs Arsenal live stream in India

Football fans can watch the Champions League on JioTV and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Champions League coverage can pick up a good VPN.