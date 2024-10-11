How to watch America's Cup 2024: live stream Ben Ainslie yacht race online and for free, start time

The 37th America's Cup starts on Saturday 12 October and could last all the way until Sunday 27 October if the reserve days are required. Can Ben Ainslie bring the Auld Mug home after 173 years? Here's where to watch America's Cup 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including a FREE option.

The America's Cup is the oldest sporting competition in the world. For the 35th edition Britannia, representing Royal Yacht Squadron from Great Britain, will challenge Team New Zealand aboard Taihoro.

It's a best-of-13 match, so the first to win seven races will be crowned champions. The event is taking place in Barcelona and will be beamed right across the world via various methods.

Full details on where to watch America's Cup free live streams, timings and TV channels can be found below.

Watch America's Cup 2024 Quick Guide Race dates Event dates: Oct 12 - Oct 27

Oct 12 - Oct 27 Start times: Usually 1pm BST / 8am ET / 5am PT / 11pm AEDT Best free streams YouTube (UK)

2024 America's Cup FREE live stream broadcasters

If you live in the UK a FREE America's Cup 2024 live stream is available on YouTube.

But what if you're based in the UK but aren't at home to catch the free America's Cup 2024 coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual America's Cup stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch America's Cup 2024 live streams in the US

If you want to watch a free Americas Cup 2024 live stream in the U.S., you can use the Americas Cup official website. Be warned, however, that the action will be broadcast there with a 24-hour delay.

If you want to follow Americas Cup 2024 live and direct, ESPN+ has the rights. Packages start from $10.99 per month.

How to watch 2024 America's Cup 2024 live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, you can watch an America's Cup 2024 live stream for FREE on YouTube in the UK.

Live coverage of the Americas Cup 2024 will also be broadcast on TNT Sports and Eurosport, which is available to stream live online via Discovery+.

A premium subscription to Discovery+, which includes Americas Cup 2024 plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch America's Cup 2024 live streams in Australia

Just like in the U.S., you'll need to wait 24 hours before you can watch an America's Cup 2024 free live stream on the event's official website.

If you want to follow the action as it's happening, Fox Sports has an alternative Americas Cup 2024 live stream. The Fox sports bundle costs $69 per month and includes cricket, football, NBA and NFL action.

How to watch America's Cup 2024 for free New Zealand

Lucky fans in New Zealand can watch their home team live and for free on the America's Cup 2024 official website.

The race will also be broadcast live on FaceBook and YouTube.

The world's biggest sailing event will be streamed live and for free on the America's Cup 2024 official website in Canada.

The 37th annual Louis Vuitton America's Cup will also be broadcast live on FaceBook and YouTube.

TSN has the paid stream, if you're already a subscriber.

How to watch America's Cup 2024 live in Austria

Yachties in Austria can watch and stream the America's Cup 2024 live on ServusTV.

Eurosport will also be broadcasting the action.

America's Cup 2024 schedule – race days

(Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Saturday, October 12: Race 1, Race 2

Race 1, Race 2 Sunday, October 13: Race 3, Race 4

Race 3, Race 4 Monday, October 14: Reserve day (if required)

Reserve day (if required) Wednesday, October 16: Race 5, Race 6

Race 5, Race 6 Thursday, October 17: Reserve day (if required)

Reserve day (if required) Friday, October 18: Race 7, Race 8 (if required)

Race 7, Race 8 (if required) Saturday, October 19: Race 9 (if required), Race 10 (if required)

Race 9 (if required), Race 10 (if required) Sunday, October 20: Race 11 (if required), Race 12 (if required)

Race 11 (if required), Race 12 (if required) Monday, October 21: Race 13 (if required)

Race 13 (if required) Tuesday, October 22 to Sunday, October 27: Reserve days (if required)

Can I watch an America's Cup 2024 live stream for free? To find out if you can watch Americas Cup 2024 wherever you are, check out this link. The event is available live and for free in select locations only, namely the UK. Remember that if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch America's Cup 2024 from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When the America's Cup 2024 start time and date? The main event race begins on Saturday, October 12, starting at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST / 11 p.m. AEDT, and ends on Sunday, October 27 (or earlier, if the reserve days are not required).

Where is 37th America's Cup taking place? The main location for the 2024 event is Port Olimpic in Barcelona, Spain, in the Mediterranean Sea.

When was the first America's Cup? The oldest active competition in international sport was first held on 22 August 1851, around 45 years before the first modern Olympics took place.

When did Great Britain last win the America's Cup? Britain has never won the America's Cup trophy. Ben Ainslie is aiming to change that in 2024 and end 173 years of hurt. GB will face defending champions, New Zealand in best-of-13 showdown.