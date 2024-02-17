NBA Slam Dunk Contest live stream 2024: how to watch online from anywhere

Watch an NBA Slam Dunk Contest live stream

Basketball fans in the US can watch the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on TNT, TruTV and Max. In the UK, it's on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus, in Canada it's on TSN, and in Australia, it's on Kayo Sports. Away from home? You can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to unblock your usual service. Full details on how to watch the NBA Slam Dunk Contest live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Sat, Feb 17 after 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Sun) / 12pm AEDT (Sun) TV channel: TNT, TruTV, Max (US) | TNT Sports, Discovery Plus (UK) | TSN (CA) | Kayo Sports (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

NBA Slam Dunk Contest preview

Mac McClung left the arena speechless in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest a year ago, stepping onto the court as an unknown and sauntering off as the star of All-Star Weekend. The Osceola Magic point guard defends his crown at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, and we're expecting great things.

The G League man will take on the Celtics' Jaylen Brown, the Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Knicks' Jacob Toppin in the two-round contest, which tends to produce the lion's share of All-Star Weekend's top highlights.

It's one thing cooking up a show-stopping dunk but pulling it off is another thing entirely, especially with dozens of NBA greats in situ. When a dunk comes off, however, there's nothing quite like it, and the subsequent cutaways to the players, coaches and fans in attendance are priceless.

The five judges, who include Slam Dunk Contest champions Dominique Wilkins and Fred Jones, will score every dunk from 40 to 50, and the average will determine the winner. If the scores are even after the second round, we'll go to a single-dunk Dunk-Off.

Just be aware that the Slam Dunk Contest will follow the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Stephen vs Sabrina 3-Point Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night.

In this guide, we explain how to watch a 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest live stream and tune into All-Star Weekend with the help of a VPN if you're away travelling at the moment.

Global NBA Slam Dunk Contest live streams

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest: live stream in the US without cable

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest from outside your country

If you’re overseas when the NBA Slam Dunk Contest is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream the NBA Slam Dunk Contest from anywhere:

ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. It's fast, secure and there's 24/7 support available.

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest in the UK

In the UK, the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is being shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport). Just be aware that the action will get underway in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Slam Dunk Contest is the fourth and final event of All-Star Saturday, which starts at 1am GMT. If you’re not already a TNT Sports subscriber, you can grab a Discovery+ Premium pass for £29.99, and get access to TNT Sports for 30 days. The Discovery+ app will let subscribers watch sports on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out NBA League Pass, which starts at £14.99 a month after a 7-day free trial and will unlock access to every single NBA game. Outside the UK? Don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on TSN. All-Star Saturday Night action is set to begin at 8pm ET 5pm PT, and the Slam Dunk Contest will be the fourth event. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an NBA Slam Dunk Contest live stream. If you don't have cable, live streaming is available via TSN Plus for $8.99 per month plus tax. In Canada, NBA League Pass costs $19.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, but bear in mind that all nationally televised games – which includes all Raptors games – are subject to blackouts. If you can't tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back into your preferred NBA coverage wherever you are.

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Australia