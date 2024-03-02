Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live stream: how to watch boxing online – prices, fight time, full card

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live stream

You can find the Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live stream on DAZN, which has worldwide rights to Saturday’s 8-round cruiserweight bout at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Best of all, the boxing showdown is not a PPV. Full details on how to watch a Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland livestream are below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, March 2 Start time (main card): 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am GMT (Sun) / 11am AEDT (Sun) Paul vs Bourland ring walk time (est): 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am GMT (Sun) / 1pm AEDT (Sun) Live stream: DAZN (worldwide) Watch your preferred stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland: preview

Riding a three-fight win streak, Jake Paul turns his attention to Ryan Bourland on Saturday, in his first fight of 2024. In a bid to persuade skeptics that his boxing ambitions are genuine, "The Problem Child" has abandoned the celebrity circuit, and this weekend's fight stands to be the latest step in his reputation-laundering world tour.

His opponent, 35-year-old Californian Bourland, has dedicated much of his life to the ring, but this fight stands to be the biggest of his career. The same was true of Paul's last challenger, 35-year-old veteran Andre August, who fell victim to a brutal first-round knockout in their December bout.

Like August, Bourland is something of an unknown quantity. He turned pro in 2013, hung up his gloves five years later and returned in 2022 – many of the finer details are a mystery. That extended period of inactivity didn't stop him from beating Santario Martin on his comeback, which is just as well seeing as he hasn't fought since. Could he be a dark horse?

Paying your dues is one thing, but if Bourland doesn't give as good as he gets, Paul may find himself facing accusations of stat-padding. Promisingly, whereas August was simply grateful for the opportunity, Bourland has certainly been punchy in the buildup to the fight, and seemingly determined to acquit himself well.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland from anywhere

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland all over the world, and it's not locked behind a PPV fee. In the UK, DAZN costs £9.99 a month if you sign up for a year. Alternatively, an Annual Super Saver is priced at £99.99 as a one-off payment. A Flexible pass costs £19.99 per month and can be canceled at any time. A DAZN sub in the US will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year. In Canada, DAZN is priced at CA$ 29.99 per month or $199.99 per year. In Australia, there's only one subscription tier for DAZN, costing $13.99 per month. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your local DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below...

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland from outside your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country which is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to livestream Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland full card

Amanda Serrano (c) vs Nina Meinke, 12 rounds, IBF/WBO/WBA women’s featherweight title

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Javon Walton vs Joshua Torres, 4 rounds, featherweight

Jonathan Gonzalez (c) vs Rene Santiago, 12 rounds, WBO junior flyweight title

Krystal Rosado vs Gloria Munguilla, 4 rounds, junior bantamweights