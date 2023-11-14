India vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal

Watch an India vs New Zealand live stream

Looking for a free India vs New Zealand live stream? Every game is FREE on the Hotstar mobile app in India. The match is also free on 9Now in Australia. If you live in India or Australia but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. Full details on how to do that just below.

India vs New Zealand: preview

India play New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the first of the cricket World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

This is the ninth time in the 13 World Cups that New Zealand have reached the semifinal but only twice have the Black Caps made it through. India themselves have played in seven semis and won three of them.

When the sides met in the group stage on October 22, India won by four wickets with two overs to spare. It is the closest a side has pushed the Indians this tournament. Their next closest match is either the win by six wickets and 52 balls against Australia or by 100 runs over England.



England had been on top in that match and at halfway they had a 70% win probability after they had exploited India’s one obvious weakness – their long tail. Get through the upper order, and India’s totals can be restricted. But England have been the only side to do this, such has been the form of the top-order batsmen. Virat Kohli averages 99 this World Cup; Shreyas Iyer, 70; KL Rahul 69 and Rohit Sharma 55. Also, as England found, India have the most potent bowling attack in the tournament too.

Unbeaten India start clear favourites over New Zealand, who have lost four of their last five matches. Read on as we explain how to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup and get an India vs New Zealand live stream online from wherever you are, including for FREE in some places.

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India. In Australia, you can watch this match, the second semifinal and the final itself for free on the 9Now streaming service.

In Pakistan, select 2023 Cricket World Cup games are being shown for free on PTV Sports. In the UK, the final will be shown for FREE on My5.

Are you from any of these countries but planning to travel during the tournament? Use a cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, Pakistan, Australia or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Global India vs New Zealand live streams

How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream for free in Australia

How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games are being shown on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream in the US (and Canada)

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on both ESPN Plus and Willow TV in the US. Willow is also available in Canada. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Willow TV, meanwhile, is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. It's also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

The 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. However, the final is also being shown for FREE on Channel 5 and My5. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream in New Zealand