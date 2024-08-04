How to watch women's badminton singles final at Olympics 2024: An Se-young vs He Bingjiao free live streams and start time

How-to
By
published

Women's singles badminton final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

South Korea's An Se-young, dressed all in black, plays a shot in the women's singles badminton at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / LUIS TATO)
Jump to:

Watch the women's singles badminton final as South Korea’s An Se-young plays He Bingjiao of China in the gold medal match inside the Porte de La Chapelle Arena. Below we have all the information on how to watch the women's singles badminton final at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

World number one Se-young has showed plenty of fight to secure her spot in the final, coming from one game down in her last two matches. The reigning world champion fought back against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals before overcoming Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in a tight semi-final.

The South Korean will start the final as the favorite against world number eight Bingjiao who advanced to the gold medal match after Spain’s Carolina Marín was forced to withdraw due to injury. The three-time world champion won the first game and was leading in the second before she was forced to withdraw with a knee issue. It was a bit of fortune for Bingjiao who finished fourth at the Tokyo Games. 

Here's where to watch the women's badminton singles final and all the 2024 Olympic badminton live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch women's badminton singles final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 5
  • Start time: 4.55am ET / 9.55am BST

Best free streams

FREE women's badminton singles final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the women's badminton singles final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the women's badminton singles final. 

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic women's badminton singles final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch women's badminton singles final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The women's singles badminton final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and USA in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch women's badminton singles final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic women's badminton singles final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic women's badminton singles final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include women's singles badminton final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the women's badminton singles final at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic women's singles badminton final takes place on Monday, August 5 at 4.55am ET / 9.55am BST. 

Can I watch 2024 Olympic the women's badminton singles final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.