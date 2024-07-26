How to watch Badminton at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Watch badminton at Olympics 2024 because the action on the court is always fast and furious. There are singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions. Below we have all the information on how to watch badminton at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Badminton has only been an official event at the games since 1992 but has become increasingly prominent. In Tokyo, we saw athletes from China dominate the podium. Long Chen won the men’s singles and Chen Yu Fei won the women’s singles. They also picked up medals across the doubles categories and will be looking to add to the haul this year. Chen Quingchen and Jia Yifan will be particularly hard to beat in the women’s doubles competition.

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen was the men’s Gold medal champion three years ago and is a hot favourite again this year. Fellow Dane Anders Antonsen and two-time world champion Momota Kento of Japan will be hot on his heels. Six-time European champion Carolina Marin will be looking for a second Olympic title. Another player to watch out for in the women’s draw is PV Sindhu. Her silver medal in Tokyo was the first for India and made her something of a superstar.

Here's where to watch badminton and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Badminton at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Event dates: July 27 - August 5

July 27 - August 5 Daily start: 2.30am ET / 7.30am BST

2.30am ET / 7.30am BST Finals dates: August 4 and 5 Best free streams Channel 9 and 9Now (AUS)

(AUS) CBC and CBC Gem (CAN)

BBC TV and BBC iPlayer (UK)

FREE Badminton Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch badminton at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic badminton.

9Now – Australia

CBC – Canada

BBC iPlayer – UK

RTE – Ireland

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

How to watch Badminton Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The badminton live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and USA in the States.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Badminton Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic badminton broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more badminton streams▼ The Paris Olympics broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Olympics 2024 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Olympics 2024 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa National broadcaster SABC will host 2024 Olympic Games coverage on SABC Sport and the SABC Plus streaming service. There will also be coverage on the SuperSport satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more badminton streams▼ Canada CBC has the rights to broadcast the Paris Olympics 2024. You can watch free-to-air events on CBC and the Olympics 2024 streams live and on-demand on CBC Gem. CBC's Olympics 2024 coverage is one of the most comprehensive worldwide. Latin America América Móvil has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics across Latin America. A number of public broadcasters across Latin America will also air some free Olympics 2024 TV coverage and free live streams, including the following: Bolivia Commercial television channel Bolovision will show the 2024 Olympic Games on TV in Bolivia. Brazil Grupo Globo has the rights to air the 2024 Olympic Games in Brazil and will show coverage of the games on TV Globo. Chile Chilevision has exclusive free-to-air rights to broadcast the 2024 Olympics on Chile with 200 hours of coverage. Digital coverage is on Pluto TV. Colombia National broadcaster Caracol Televisión will show the Paris Olympic Games to sports fans in Colombia. You can watch Olympics 2024 free live streams at Caracoltv.com. Mexico TelevisaUnivision is the TV rights holder for the Paris Olympics 2024 in Mexico. Olympic events will be available to watch on the free-to-air Canal 5 TV channel as well as on the TUDN pay TV channel and Vix subscription streaming service. Nicaragua You can watch the Olympics 2024 on Canal 10 in Nicaragua. Uruguay National television network Canal 5 will show free coverage of the 2024 Paris Games on TV and Olympics live streams too.

Europe

Click to see more badminton streams▼ Warner Brothers have the broadcast rights to stream all Olympics 2024 events across Europe. That means that you can watch Paris 2024 on Discovery Plus in all European countries except Russia. Many countries across Europe will also have some free Olympics 2024 coverage on their public national broadcasters, although, in most cases it will not be full comprehensive. The national broadcasters with rights to air the Paris Olympics on TV in Europe are as follows: Austria ORF in Austria will show free coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games. Belgium National broadcasters RTBF and VRT will stream coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic games. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch some of the 2024 Olympic games on BHRT in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Bulgarian National Television (BNT) has the rights to show events from the 2024 Olympic Games on television in Bulgaria. Croatia You can watch the Olympics 2024 free on public broadcaster HRT in Croatia. Cyprus Some Paris 2024 coverage will be hosted on CyBC in Cyprus. Czechia Public broadcaster CT has the rights to air Olympics 2024 live streams in Czechia. Denmark Danes can watch free 2024 Paris Olympics Games coverage on DR and TV 2. Estonia Duo Media Networks will air coverage of the Olympic Games 2024 on its Duo TV channels in Estonia. Finland The Finish Broadcast Company (Yle) will air the 2024 Olympic Games on TV in Finland. France There will be free coverage of events from the 2024 Paris Olympics Games on public broadcaster France TV in France. Germany Germany's two major public broadcasters, ARD and ZDF, will both show the 2024 Olympics on TV in Germany. Greece State-owned public television broadcaster ERT will show the 2024 Olympic Games on TV in Greece. Hungary State media station MTVA has the rights to air some Olympic 2024 events in Hungary. Ireland RTE in Ireland will broadcast free coverage of the 2024 Olympics Games. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the 2024 Olympics Game for free on RAI. Kosovo RTK will broadcast the Paris 2024 Games on TV in Kosovo. Latvia Latvia's LTV will host free coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games. Lithuania People in Lithuania can watch some of the Olympics Games 2024 for free on TV3. Moldova and Romania TVR is the broadcaster for coverage of Paris 2024 on TV in both Romania and Moldova. Netherlands NOS has the rights to host Olympics 2024 live streams in the Netherlands. Norway Public broadcaster NRK will show the Olympics Games on TV in Norway. Poland You can watch the Olympics 2024 in Poland free on TVP. Portugal National channel RTP has the rights to air Paris 2024 events in Portugal. Serbia RTS will show free coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Serbia. Sweden Warner-owned Kanal 5 is the place to watch the Paris Olympic Games in Sweden. Switzerland Switzerland's SRG SSR group will show free coverage of the 2024 Olympics in four languages across SRF (German), RTS (French), RSI (Italian) and RTR (Romansh). Turkey TRT in Turkey will host some coverage of the Olympics 2024. Ukraine National broadcaster Suspilne will have coverage of the Paris Olympics in Ukraine. United Kingdom The BBC will show Paris 2024 on its TV channels as well as hosting Olympics live streams on iPlayer and the BBC website. Comprehensive coverage can be found on Discovery Plus.

Asia

Click to see more badminton streams▼ China State media division CCTV will show coverage of the 2024 Olympics in China. There will also be sports from the Paris Games aired through Migu, Douyin, Kuaishou and Tencent. Hong Kong There are plenty of options for watching the 2024 Olympics to Hong Kong, including public broadcaster RTHK as well as HOY TV, PCCW and TVB. India Viacom18 has the rights to Paris 2024 in India. That's great news because it means that people in India can watch Olympics 2024 for free on JioCinema on their mobile phones. There will be 18 simultaneous feeds to choose from which will mean very comprehensive Olympics 2024 live stream coverage. Viacom also has the TV rights across subcontinental India with Olympics TV coverage and streams in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Indonesia's Emtek media company has the broadcast rights for the 2024 Olympic Games. Japan National broadcaster NHK has the rights to show Olympics 2024 live streams in Japan. Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan's public broadcasting channel KTRK will show free-to-air coverage of the Paris Olympic Games. Macau Public broadcaster TDM has the rights to show the Paris Olympic Games on TV in Macau. Mongolia Central TV will show the coverage of the Paris Olympics on TV in Mongolia. Pakistan The ARY digital network will show Olympics 2024 live streams across its channels in Pakistan. Philippines Viewers in the Philippines have plenty of options for watching 2024 Olympics Games with Cignal TV, PLDT, Smart ad TV5 all airing coverage from Paris. Singapore State-owned Mediacorp network has the TV rights to the 2024 Olympics in Singapore. South Korea South Korean national broadcaster KBS will show free coverage of the 2024 Olympics. You can also watch the Paris Games on MBC and SBS. Thailand Viewers in Thailand have a number of options for watching the 2024 Olympics Games live streams and on TV with events aired across AIS, TrueVisions, T Sports 7, MCOT, 7HD and PPTV.

Oceania

Click to see more badminton streams▼ Australia Nine Network will have comprehensive coverage of the Games from Paris. Viewers can watch Olympics 2024 live streams free on 9Now. Paid subscription service, Stan will also cover all 329 events, ad-free, live and on-demand and in 4K resolution too. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the 2024 Olympic Games TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

Click to see more badminton streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the primary Olympics 2024 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Israel Sports Channel / Sport 5 will host coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Israel.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic badminton for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters. Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include badminton free live streams. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the badminton at the 2024 Olympics? The 2024 Olympic badminton takes place between July 27 and August 5. Start times are at approximately 2.30am ET / 7.30am BST each day. The 2024 Olympic badminton medal days and finals are on August 4 and 5.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic badminton on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).