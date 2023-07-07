How to watch Then You Run: stream the crime thriller TV series from anywhere

How to watch Then You Run

UK residents with a Sky TV plan will be able to watch Then You Run through the Sky Max channel. Alternatively, you can stream all 8 episodes immediately with a subscription to Now, Sky’s on-demand platform. Currently travelling outside the UK? Then simply download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming services from anywhere.

Four teenage friends planning an epic summer vacation find themselves on the run from gangsters in Europe in this brand-new Sky Original series. Based on the acclaimed 2014 novel ‘You’ by Zoran Drvenkar, and featuring a talented bevy of up-and-coming actors – including Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane) and Leah McNamara (Normal People) – Then You Run is a darkly comic thriller promising visceral action and jaw-dropping twists.

Writer-director Ben Chanan, whose 2019 series The Capture was described as “one of the most cleverly plotted dramas of recent years” by The Guardian’s Sarah Hughes, adapts Drvenkar’s best-selling novel for TV.

Then You Run centres on Tara (McNamara), Ruth (Yasmin Monet Prince), Stink (Oparah), and Nessi (Isidora Fairhurst): a group of “ride or die” best friends based in London and eager for some post-exam antics abroad. But when Tara’s estranged father takes her away to live with him in Rotterdam, she quickly learns that her family is part of a covert criminal underworld: one that she and her best friends find themselves caught up in.

This genre-bending series slides from road trip comedy to crime thriller as the party-mad teens burn rubber across Europe with a cargo of stolen drugs worth one million euros, hotly pursued by Tara’s uncle Reagan (Richard Coyle) and his gangster cronies intent on retrieving the contraband. Yet even these villains will cross paths with a mortifying figure dubbed The Traveller (Christian Rubeck) when the story veers into serial killer territory.

Stream this funny, adrenaline-fueled teen thriller now, as we explain below how to watch Then You Run online from anywhere.

How to watch Then You Run online in the UK

Then You Run will broadcast over on Sky Max beginning Friday, July 7 at 9pm BST. The gripping new miniseries has eight episodes in total, with a new one airing at the same time each week. Sky subscribers also have the option to stream Then You Run on-the-go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not already a Sky customer, check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Alternatively, you might want to consider becoming a member of Sky’s online streaming platform, Now (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99 and you’ll be able to watch all 8 episodes of Then You Run right away. Plus, you won’t be locked into a lengthy contract, so you can cancel your subscription at any time. Away from the UK? No problem use a VPN to watch Then You Run on Now or Sky from abroad if you're off on your travels.

How to watch Then You Run online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Then You Run airs online, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would at home, due to pesky regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Then You Run online from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick - especially as an iPlayer VPN - thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can I watch Then You Run online in the US?

Alas, we’re still awaiting a release date for Then You Run in the US. We’ll update this space, though, as soon as we have any further intel about the show’s Stateside debut. If you’re a UK citizen outside of the country when Then You Run airs, you’ll be unable to connect to your usual streaming services. Just download a VPN as detailed above, however, and gain access to all your paid subscriptions no matter where in the world you are.

Can I watch Then You Run online in Canada?

As of yet there’s no indication that Then You Run will be broadcast on either linear TV or that it’s been picked up by a Canadian streaming service like Crave, though we’ll let you know here should we hear otherwise. That means that if you’re out of your home country, you’ll need a VPN to watch Then You Run on a UK service like Now from anywhere.

Can I watch Then You Run online in Australia?