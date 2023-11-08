How to watch The Buccaneers online: stream the period drama anywhere

Apple TV Plus’ new blockbuster period drama, The Buccaneers, follows a group of fun-loving American women as they arrive on the highly strung courting scene of 1870s London. Adapted from Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name, the show takes a similar revisionist approach as Netflix smash hit Bridgerton and is sure to be equally as scandalous. Read on as we explain how to watch The Buccaneers online from anywhere.

Sent from the American world of new money to find wealthy husbands, the women’s ambitions go far beyond that as their progressive and vivacious attitudes challenge the stiff upper lip traditions of the British aristocracy. All of this is underscored by a thoroughly modern soundtrack produced by Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and featuring the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Starring as the titular Buccaneers are Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Josie Totah (Saved by the Bell), Kristine Frøseth (The First Lady), Aubri Ibrag (Dive Club) and Imogen Waterhouse (The Outpost). Also in the cast are Adam James (I May Destroy You) and Mad Men’s Christina Handricks.

With the first three episodes dropping together, read on as we break down how to watch The Buccaneers online. It's completely free too if you're a new subscriber to Apple TV Plus.

The Buccaneers episode guide

Episode 1: November 8

November 8 Episode 2: November 8

November 8 Episode 3 : November 8

: November 8 Episode 4: November 15

November 15 Episode 5 : November 22

: November 22 Episode 6: November 29

November 29 Episode 7: December 6

December 6 Episode 8: December 13

