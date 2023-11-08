How to watch The Buccaneers online: stream the period drama anywhere
It's culture clash drama in Victorian London
Apple TV Plus’ new blockbuster period drama, The Buccaneers, follows a group of fun-loving American women as they arrive on the highly strung courting scene of 1870s London. Adapted from Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name, the show takes a similar revisionist approach as Netflix smash hit Bridgerton and is sure to be equally as scandalous. Read on as we explain how to watch The Buccaneers online from anywhere.
- Watch The Buccaneers FREE: Sign up to the Apple TV Plus 7-day FREE trial
Premiere date: Wednesday, November 8
New episodes: Every Wednesday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST
Cast: Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks
Sent from the American world of new money to find wealthy husbands, the women’s ambitions go far beyond that as their progressive and vivacious attitudes challenge the stiff upper lip traditions of the British aristocracy. All of this is underscored by a thoroughly modern soundtrack produced by Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and featuring the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.
Starring as the titular Buccaneers are Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Josie Totah (Saved by the Bell), Kristine Frøseth (The First Lady), Aubri Ibrag (Dive Club) and Imogen Waterhouse (The Outpost). Also in the cast are Adam James (I May Destroy You) and Mad Men’s Christina Handricks.
With the first three episodes dropping together, read on as we break down how to watch The Buccaneers online. It's completely free too if you're a new subscriber to Apple TV Plus.
How to watch The Buccaneers online from anywhere
Apple TV Plus subscribers can enjoy a triple bill of The Buccaneers from Wednesday, November 8, which is when the show debuts. Each episode lands on the platform at 12am PT / 3am ET each Wednesday, with the finale of this eight episode series landing on December 13.
Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids shows, with most offered in glorious 4K and HDR, there's currently a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial for you to try it out. If you choose to continue, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter works out as $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
The Buccaneers episode guide
- Episode 1: November 8
- Episode 2: November 8
- Episode 3: November 8
- Episode 4: November 15
- Episode 5: November 22
- Episode 6: November 29
- Episode 7: December 6
- Episode 8: December 13
What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?
Apple TV Plus is now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.
You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles. Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.
While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – a little under 200 and counting – what's available is genuinely top-notch, well-produced fare with very little in the way of filler.
Some of the best Apple TV Plus shows include stellar series like Slow Horses, Severance, Silo and Foundation, while the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso was the service's breakout success.
On the best Apple TV Plus movies front, it even has an Oscar Best Picture winner in CODA and Martin Scorsese's new film Killers of the Flower Moon will soon be landing on the service.
