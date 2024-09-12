How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2

Watch Tell Me Lies season 2 with the return of Hulu’s steamy adaptation of Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel Tell Me Lies now back for another turn. The second outing is proving to be equally as popular, so keep reading as we explain how to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Wednesday, September 4 US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

A sophomore outing for both the show and the characters, Tell Me Lies season 2 returns to Baird College where, following the dramatic implosion of their relationship in the season one finale, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) are not on speaking terms. That doesn’t mean they’re any less obsessed with each other, though, with an inevitable rekindling of their toxic union on the cards.

Tell Me Lies season 2 also promises to delve deeper into the pair’s friend group, and what the repercussions of their actions might be for those around them. For one, we’ve yet to see how Evan (Branden Cook) cheating on his girlfriend Bree (Catherine Missal) will play out. And then there’s the addition of Tom Ellis as a hunky new love interest.

Skirting the line between toxicity, romance and obsession, Lucy and Stephen are back with a bang. So keep reading our guide on how to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 in the US

How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when Tell Me Lies season 2 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 around the world

New episodes of Tell Me Lies season 2 drop globally on Disney Plus every Wednesday. Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are. American away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.

What you need to know about Tell Me Lies season 2

Tell Me Lies season 2 trailer

Tell Me Lies | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Tell Me Lies season 2 premiered with a double bill on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus globally on Wednesday September 4. New episodes land on Wednesdays.

Tell Me Lies season 2 episode schedule

Episode 1: "You Got a Reaction, Didn't You?" – Wednesday, September 4

– Wednesday, September 4 Episode 2: "I Shall Now Perform a 180 Flip-Flop" – Wednesday, September 4

– Wednesday, September 4 Episode 3: "I Can See Right Through Myself" – Wednesday, September 11

– Wednesday, September 11 Episode 4: "Just Stable Children" – Wednesday, September 18

– Wednesday, September 18 Episode 5: "Evil, Ornery, Scandalous, and Evil" – Wednesday, September 25

– Wednesday, September 25 Episode 6: "TBA" – Wednesday, October 2

– Wednesday, October 2 Episode 7: "TBA" – Wednesday, October 9

– Wednesday, October 9 Episode 8: "TBA" – Wednesday, October 16

Who is in the cast of Tell Me Lies season 2? Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Catherine Missal as Bree

Spencer House as Wrigley

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Branden Cook as Evan

Alicia Crowder as Diana

Tom Ellis as Oliver

Edmund Donovan as Max

Natalee Linez as Lydia Montgomery

Tyriq Withers as Tim

Gabriella Pession as Marianne

Thomas Doherty as Leo

Jacob Rodriguez as Chris

Katherine Hughes as Molly

What can we expect from Tell Me Lies season 2 The official synopsis from Hulu reads: "Season two picks up as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of summer. Yet, while very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen's friend group, as the fallout from season one impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways."

Is Tell Me Lies season 2 based on a book? Tell Me Lies is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering. The romance was Lovering's first novel, and she has since released Too Good to Be True, Can’t Look Away, and Bye, Baby.