How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 online and from anywhere
The steamy college drama is back!
How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2
Watch Tell Me Lies season 2 with the return of Hulu’s steamy adaptation of Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel Tell Me Lies now back for another turn. The second outing is proving to be equally as popular, so keep reading as we explain how to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 online from anywhere.
|Release date: Wednesday, September 4
|US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial
|International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
A sophomore outing for both the show and the characters, Tell Me Lies season 2 returns to Baird College where, following the dramatic implosion of their relationship in the season one finale, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) are not on speaking terms. That doesn’t mean they’re any less obsessed with each other, though, with an inevitable rekindling of their toxic union on the cards.
Tell Me Lies season 2 also promises to delve deeper into the pair’s friend group, and what the repercussions of their actions might be for those around them. For one, we’ve yet to see how Evan (Branden Cook) cheating on his girlfriend Bree (Catherine Missal) will play out. And then there’s the addition of Tom Ellis as a hunky new love interest.
Skirting the line between toxicity, romance and obsession, Lucy and Stephen are back with a bang. So keep reading our guide on how to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 online and from anywhere.
How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 in the US
How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 in the US
Tell Me Lies season 2 debuted on Hulu with a double bill on Wednesday, September 4. New episodes drop every Wednesday.
There are a number of different Hulu plans and prices available. However, you don’t have to pay a dime if you’re a new member, as Hulu also provides first-time subscribers with a 30-day free trial. After this free trial elapses, plans begin from $7.99 a month. You can also opt to add Disney Plus and ESPN to your Hulu membership and save yourself money with the Disney Plus bundles.
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 on Hulu when traveling outside the States.
How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 from anywhere
How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 online from anywhere
If you’re traveling abroad when Tell Me Lies season 2 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 from anywhere.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 around the world
How to watch Tell Me Lies season 2 online in UK, Canada, Australia and worldwide
New episodes of Tell Me Lies season 2 drop globally on Disney Plus every Wednesday.
Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are.
American away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.
What you need to know about Tell Me Lies season 2
Tell Me Lies season 2 trailer
Tell Me Lies season 2 release date
Tell Me Lies season 2 premiered with a double bill on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus globally on Wednesday September 4. New episodes land on Wednesdays.
Tell Me Lies season 2 episode schedule
- Episode 1: "You Got a Reaction, Didn't You?" – Wednesday, September 4
- Episode 2: "I Shall Now Perform a 180 Flip-Flop" – Wednesday, September 4
- Episode 3: "I Can See Right Through Myself" – Wednesday, September 11
- Episode 4: "Just Stable Children" – Wednesday, September 18
- Episode 5: "Evil, Ornery, Scandalous, and Evil" – Wednesday, September 25
- Episode 6: "TBA" – Wednesday, October 2
- Episode 7: "TBA" – Wednesday, October 9
- Episode 8: "TBA" – Wednesday, October 16
Who is in the cast of Tell Me Lies season 2?
- Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright
- Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco
- Catherine Missal as Bree
- Spencer House as Wrigley
- Sonia Mena as Pippa
- Branden Cook as Evan
- Alicia Crowder as Diana
- Tom Ellis as Oliver
- Edmund Donovan as Max
- Natalee Linez as Lydia Montgomery
- Tyriq Withers as Tim
- Gabriella Pession as Marianne
- Thomas Doherty as Leo
- Jacob Rodriguez as Chris
- Katherine Hughes as Molly
What can we expect from Tell Me Lies season 2
The official synopsis from Hulu reads: "Season two picks up as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of summer. Yet, while very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen's friend group, as the fallout from season one impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways."
Is Tell Me Lies season 2 based on a book?
Tell Me Lies is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering. The romance was Lovering's first novel, and she has since released Too Good to Be True, Can’t Look Away, and Bye, Baby.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.