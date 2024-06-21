How to watch Shoresy season 3 from anywhere

The Bulldogs are back! Thoroughly enjoyable underdog ice hockey story Shoresy season 3 is already available on Crave in Canada and is heading to Hulu in the US.

Shoresy (Jared Keeso) motivated by his desire to never lose again, remains based in rural Ontario and part of the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs in the Triple-A level Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (NOSHO).

The team are doing well as we head into season 3. They are set to face opposition such as Charlottetown Reds, Brooks Barrelmen, Vaughan Canadesi and Soo Hunt. The heart and laughs that endeared fans to the character and the show remain present. So does the foul mouth and… interesting approach to man management. Watch out for some great cameo appearances, too.

If you missed the first two seasons of the Letterkenny spin-off, you can catch up on Crave and Hulu. Aussies are even luckier as those episodes are available for free Down Under via SBS on Demand.

You’re going to want to keep up with fun and fights on the ice. Skate on down this article and discover how to watch Shoresy season 3 online and from anywhere.

If you're traveling abroad when you want to stream Shoresy, you'll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are.

You can watch Shoresy season 3 exclusively on Crave in Canada already. There are three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can take advantage of Crave's 7-day free trial if you’re new to the service. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as True Detective: Night Country.

As mentioned above, Bulldogs fans in Australia can watch the first two seasons of Shorsey on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform. Season 3 should follow at some point soon. Traveling overseas? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free live stream – just grab a VPN and you can watch the show as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

Unfortunately, Shoresy is not available in the UK so, for now, Brits have to miss out on all the action from the ice. If you're an American or Canadian over in the UK, use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream.

S3 E1 - "4-6" - The National Senior Tournament begins and the Bulldogs are hurt. S3 E2 - "Charlottetown Reds" - The Bulldogs play the Charlottetown Reds and their captain Gorgeous Gord Gallant. S3 E3 - "Vaughan Canadesi" - The Bulldogs face off against the Vaughan Canadesi and the dirty Sly Sylvestri. S3 E4 - "Brooks Barrelmen" - The Bulldogs celebrate their NOSHO record and take on the Brooks Barrelmen and the Freezer twins. S3 E5 - "SOO Hunt" - The Bulldogs struggle against the SOO Hunt when Shoresy is forced off the ice. S3 E6 - "Les Rapides De Rawdon" - The Bulldogs compete against Les Rapides de Rawdon, owned by a renowned Quebec star.

Jared Keeso as Shoresy

as Shoresy Tasya Teles (The 100) as Nat

(The 100) as Nat Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Prey) as Sanguinet

(Prey) as Sanguinet Blair Lamora as Ziigwan

as Ziigwan Keilani Rose as Miigwan

as Miigwan Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo

as Dolo Terry Ryan as Hitch

as Hitch Ryan McDonell as Michaels

as Michaels Max Bouffard as JJ Frankie JJ

as JJ Frankie JJ Andrew Antsanen as Goody

as Goody Jon Mirasty, Brandon Nolan and Jordan Nolan as the three Jims: Jim, Jim, and Jim.

and as the three Jims: Jim, Jim, and Jim. Bourke Cazabon as Cory

as Cory Keegan Long as Liam

as Liam Jacob Smith as Fish

as Fish Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr

as Laura Mohr Neil Clark as Schnurr

as Schnurr Alex Penner as Palmer

as Palmer Frederick Roy as Delaney

as Delaney Maclean Fish as Jory