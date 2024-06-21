How to watch Shoresy season 3 from anywhere
The underdog ice hockey tale returns
The Bulldogs are back! Thoroughly enjoyable underdog ice hockey story Shoresy season 3 is already available on Crave in Canada and is heading to Hulu in the US.
|Release date: Friday, June 21
|Stream: Hulu (US) | Crave (CA)
|Use NordVPN and stream from anywhere
Shoresy (Jared Keeso) motivated by his desire to never lose again, remains based in rural Ontario and part of the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs in the Triple-A level Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (NOSHO).
The team are doing well as we head into season 3. They are set to face opposition such as Charlottetown Reds, Brooks Barrelmen, Vaughan Canadesi and Soo Hunt. The heart and laughs that endeared fans to the character and the show remain present. So does the foul mouth and… interesting approach to man management. Watch out for some great cameo appearances, too.
If you missed the first two seasons of the Letterkenny spin-off, you can catch up on Crave and Hulu. Aussies are even luckier as those episodes are available for free Down Under via SBS on Demand.
You’re going to want to keep up with fun and fights on the ice. Skate on down this article and discover how to watch Shoresy season 3 online and from anywhere.
How to watch Shoresy season 3 online in the US
Hulu is home to Shoresy in the US as it an original show from the service. All six episodes from season 3 will premiere on Friday, June 21 .
New subscribers can make the most of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. Thereafter the Hulu price starts from $7.99 a month. Or, for better value, you can get a Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from just $9.99 a month.
Traveling outside the US? Use a VPN to watch Shoresy on Hulu from abroad.
How to watch Shoresy online from outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad when you want to stream Shoresy, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Shoresy from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Shoresy season 3 in Canada
You can watch Shoresy season 3 exclusively on Crave in Canada already.
There are three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can take advantage of Crave's 7-day free trial if you’re new to the service.
Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as True Detective: Night Country.
How to watch Shoresy for FREE in Australia
As mentioned above, Bulldogs fans in Australia can watch the first two seasons of Shorsey on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform. Season 3 should follow at some point soon.
Traveling overseas? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free live stream – just grab a VPN and you can watch the show as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.
Can I watch Shoresy in the UK?
Unfortunately, Shoresy is not available in the UK so, for now, Brits have to miss out on all the action from the ice. If you're an American or Canadian over in the UK, use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream.
Shoresy season 3 trailer, episode guide and cast
Shoresy season 3 trailer
Shoresy season 3 - episode guide
- S3 E1 - "4-6" - The National Senior Tournament begins and the Bulldogs are hurt.
- S3 E2 - "Charlottetown Reds" - The Bulldogs play the Charlottetown Reds and their captain Gorgeous Gord Gallant.
- S3 E3 - "Vaughan Canadesi" - The Bulldogs face off against the Vaughan Canadesi and the dirty Sly Sylvestri.
- S3 E4 - "Brooks Barrelmen" - The Bulldogs celebrate their NOSHO record and take on the Brooks Barrelmen and the Freezer twins.
- S3 E5 - "SOO Hunt" - The Bulldogs struggle against the SOO Hunt when Shoresy is forced off the ice.
- S3 E6 - "Les Rapides De Rawdon" - The Bulldogs compete against Les Rapides de Rawdon, owned by a renowned Quebec star.
Shoresy cast
- Jared Keeso as Shoresy
- Tasya Teles (The 100) as Nat
- Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Prey) as Sanguinet
- Blair Lamora as Ziigwan
- Keilani Rose as Miigwan
- Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo
- Terry Ryan as Hitch
- Ryan McDonell as Michaels
- Max Bouffard as JJ Frankie JJ
- Andrew Antsanen as Goody
- Jon Mirasty, Brandon Nolan and Jordan Nolan as the three Jims: Jim, Jim, and Jim.
- Bourke Cazabon as Cory
- Keegan Long as Liam
- Jacob Smith as Fish
- Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr
- Neil Clark as Schnurr
- Alex Penner as Palmer
- Frederick Roy as Delaney
- Maclean Fish as Jory
