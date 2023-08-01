How to watch Reservation Dogs: stream season 3 from anywhere

How to watch Reservation Dogs season 3 online

Reservation Dogs, the acclaimed comedy drama from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, returns for its bittersweet final season with Bear, Elora, Willie Jack and Cheese – scarred by the loss of their friend Daniel – still trying to find their place in the world. You can catch the swansong of this groundbreaking series now with our guide below on how to watch Reservation Dogs season 3 online from anywhere.

Reservation Dogs season 3 preview

The frustrations, humor, compassion, and misadventures of four tight-knit friends on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma continues as the group find themselves pulled between their loyalty to home and their adolescent dreams. And, though they finally escaped out to Los Angeles to honor the wishes of their dead friend – in spite of creepy hitchhikers, car troubles, and rampaging rednecks – the stranded Rez Dogs are now looking to find their way home.

But not Bear, it seems. Season 3 will see him wandering through the wilderness on a journey of self-discovery, and receiving often unwanted wisdom from his spirit guide William. Elsewhere, his friends are making big decisions about what their future holds: whether that means Elora Danan tracking down her estranged father, or Willie Jack deciding to learn and preserve ancestral medical knowledge.

Recipient of multiple awards, groundbreaking in its indigenous representation, and stuffed with heart and goofy humor, grab a hanky as we say “Skoden!” to the Rez Dogs one last time. Read on below, where we explain how to watch Reservation Dogs season 3 online now, exclusively on Hulu.

How to watch Reservation Dogs season 3 online in the US

Reservation Dogs season 3 lands on Wednesday, August 3 exclusively on Hulu in the US. Hulu pricing starts with basic (with ads) plan for only $7.99 a month. New users get a 30-day free trial. You can cancel at any time without paying any fees. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch Reservation Dogs season 3 when travelling outside the US

If you try to watch domestic TV and streaming services from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where you're prevented from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for TV fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a good VPN, you can set you location to the US, for example, and watch your usual stream from anywhere, just as if you were back home in the States.

Use a VPN to watch Reservation Dogs online from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Reservation Dogs season 3

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'US'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

Reservation Dogs season 3, episode guide

Episode 1: ‘Bussin’ – Wednesday, August 2

‘Bussin’ – Wednesday, August 2 Episode 2: ‘Maximus’ – Wednesday, August 2

‘Maximus’ – Wednesday, August 2 Episode 3: ‘Deer Lady’ – Wednesday, August 9

‘Deer Lady’ – Wednesday, August 9 Episode 4: ‘Friday’ – Wednesday, August 16

‘Friday’ – Wednesday, August 16 Episode 5: ‘House Made of Bongs’ – Wednesday, August 23

‘House Made of Bongs’ – Wednesday, August 23 Episode 6: Title TBC – Wednesday, August 30

Title TBC – Wednesday, August 30 Episode 7: Title TBC – Wednesday, September 6

Title TBC – Wednesday, September 6 Episode 8: Title TBC – Wednesday, September 13

Title TBC – Wednesday, September 13 Episode 9: Title TBC – Wednesday, September 20

Title TBC – Wednesday, September 20 Episode 10: Title TBC – Wednesday, September 27

Can I watch Reservation Dogs season 3 online in the UK?

Alas, Reservation Dogs eagerly anticipated final season might not land in the UK until early 2024. While no release date has been confirmed, Disney Plus UK only added the show’s season 2 episodes four month’s after that season concluded on Hulu. That could mean waiting until January next year until we’re reunited with our favorite Rez Dogs.

Can I watch The Bear season 2 online in Canada?

Canadian audiences will have to wait a little while longer than their US counterparts. Reservation Dogs season 23 won't arrive on Disney Plus' Star hub until Wednesday, August 30. New episodes will be added each week until the finale on October 25.

How to watch Reservation Dogs season 3 online in Australia

Luckily for Australians, Reservation Dogs season 3 is slated to premiere on Friday, August 4 – just a few days after its US debut. Not only will it broadcast on FOX Showcase at 8.30pm AEST once a week, but there are a couple of cheap – potentially free! – ways to stream the hit series. Binge is very temptingly priced at AUS$10 a month. And if you’re new to the service, you’ll get a generous 14-day FREE trial first, meaning that you could binge-watch shows for absolutely nothing for two weeks. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. Then there’s Foxtel Now. This platform offers a plethora of on-demand content as well as dozens of live channels for something like the full cable experience. It comes with a 10-day free trial to new subscribers, and you’ll only need the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack (AU$25 a month after the trial period ends) to enjoy every episode of Reservation Dogs.

