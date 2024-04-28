How to watch MILF Manor season 2 online from anywhere

MILF Manor, the dating show that provoked a thousand pearl-clutching op-eds bewailing the loss of some fabled age of reality TV innocence, turned out to be a massive hit, so it's back for season 2. It's outrageous and it flaunts it, so keep reading as we explain how to watch MILF Manor season 2 online and from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Sunday, April 28 (US) TV channel: TLC Time: 10pm ET/PT Stream from anywhere: use NordVPN

The show brings together a pride of MILFs and a gaggle of single young men – and you see where this is going. Each of the men is one of the MILFs' sons, and each of the MILFs is one of the men's mothers. That was the first season's infamous twist and, to keep things fresh, the show's producers are promising an "even more twisted" one for season 2.

Being set in a lakefront manor in Canada, expect much scratching of maple syrup, beaver and mountie itches, amid the usual dating show escapades that carry such a toe-curling quality here.

Truth or dare, for instance, or underwear raids, double-dates, hot tub antics, sleepovers in shared rooms and blindfolded massages. As April and Gabriel so memorably found out, that last one is a particularly hazardous minefield.

Read on as we explain how to watch MILF Manor season 2, with and without cable, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch MILF Manor season 2 in the US

How to watch MILF Manor season 2 without cable

TLC is available on most cable plans and OTT cable replacements alike. One of the cheapest of those on offer is Philo. It comes in at $25 per month and begins with a 7-day free trial for new customers. It brings access to stream over 70 cable channels including TLC. Sling TV is another great option. TLC is included on its Blue plan, which costs $45 per month, but you'll get your first month half-price. The package also includes ABC, NBC, FX, Fox and FS1. Fubo is a more comprehensive cable replacement, carrying TLC along with 100+ channels, such as CBS, ESPN, ABC, FX, NFL Network, Fox and FS1. It's pricier, however, starting from $79.99 a month. But at least there's a FREE 7-day trial you can try if you haven't used the service before.

How to watch MILF Manor season 2 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when MILF Manor season 2 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the weirdness because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream MILF Manor online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch MILF Manor season 2 from abroad

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch MILF Manor season 2 in Australia?

MILF Manor has found a home on Binge in Australia, though at the time of writing it isn't clear when season 2 will come out. The first season landed on the streaming service in June 2023, six months after it aired in the US. Binge has plans starting from AU$10p/m for a single SD stream on a Basic plan, up to AU$18p/m for four HD streams with a Premium subscription. There’s no lock-in contract with Binge, so you can switch between plans if you need to upgrade to more streams for your household or if you want to cancel at any time. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to watch a huge variety of content including movies, shows and documentaries, including access to US TV shows that are exclusive to HBO, such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

Can you watch MILF Manor season 2 in the UK?

Discovery Plus is the place to watch MILF Manor in the UK, though we're still waiting on details for season 2 at the time of writing. That might be because season 1 aired in March 2023, two months after debuting in the US. Discovery Plus costs £3.99 a month for its Entertainment plan, which includes shows like Expedition Unknown, Naked and Afraid, Ghost Adventures and 90 Day Fiancé. And if you’re eager for a hefty dose of sports content (cycling, snooker, motorsports and more), you’ll want to try the £6.99 a month Entertainment & Sports membership plan. Away from home? Anyone in the UK from a country where MILF Manor season 2 is already out can tap into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.

Can you watch MILF Manor season 2 in Canada?

At the time of writing, any plans to make MILF Manor available to watch in Canada are yet to be announced.

Americans currently away from home can use a VPN to watch MILF Manor season 2 from abroad.

MILF Manor season 2 trailer

MILF Manor season 2 cast

At the time of writing, only the MILFs have been revealed.