How to watch MILF Manor online: stream every episodes of TLC's shock dating show from anywhere

Viewers in the US can stream MILF Manor live on TLC with a subscription to FuboTV, Sling TV or Philo. Anyone in the UK, Australia and Canada can watch the first episode of MILF Manor for free on YouTube. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad (opens in new tab) if you're away from home.
What is MILF Manor?
It's been widely and non-ironically heckled as a sign of the end-times and reality TV's nadir, but MILF Manor may just be an unwitting high water mark for the 'unique dating experiment' genre. At its heart it's a steamy hookup show that throws eight larger-than-life 'hot moms' with a penchant for younger men into a villa with eight slobbering younger men who have an insatiable taste for older women.
But here's the twist – each of the men is one of the women's sons.
That was the opening episode's outrageous big reveal, and in many ways the entire punchline of the series, but now we're really stuck with this thing. In much the same way that a glimpse of somebody tripping over their own shoelaces can transfix you, we just have to see how MILF Manor plays out.
On the show, it took a moment for the initial shock to subside, but it wasn't long before blindfolded moms were being tasked with identifying their sons solely by touching their chests, cast members' deepest sexual secrets were being spilled, and feelings were genuinely getting hurt.
A sort of Mexican standoff ensues, with the MILFs generally too mortified to really commit to the show, and the Gen Z sons caught in a sort of unspoken death-pact with each other. One decisive move, however, will send all of the dominoes tumbling in a storm of toe-curling kisses and awkward break-ups.
Perhaps best of all, MILF Manor seems to have struck a chord with those who aren't typically taken with the likes of Love Island, by holding a mirror to the online commentariat and the mental gymnastics that are often employed to eke deep meaning from a genre that gets shallower by the year.
Taking the complex out of Oedipus complex, read on as we explain how to watch MILF Manor online from anywhere.
- Next up: Episode 7 (MILF's Broken Heart) airs Sunday March 5
How to watch MILF Manor online: stream in the US
In the US, new episodes of MILF Manor air on TLC at 10pm ET/PT every Sunday. Episode 7 (MILFs broken heart) airs on March 5. Episode 8 drops on March 12.
If you have the channel on cable, you can also stream MILF Manor live or watch episodes on-demand via TLC Go (opens in new tab), though you'll have to sign up for the service using your cable details.
How to watch MILF Manor without cable in the US
If you want to watch MILF Manor live but don’t have TLC on cable, don’t sweat it: there are plenty of IPTV services that will hook you up with a MILF Manor stream.
FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a pretty comprehensive OTT cable replacement service. Its entry-level Pro plan offers TLC and over 100 channels for $74.99 a month, but there’s a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) available to new subscribers that will let you try out the service without paying a thing, and then cancel if it’s not for you.
A cheaper alternative is Sling TV. TLC is one of 41 channels included in its Sling Blue plan, which usually costs $40 per month, but new subscribers get 50% off their first month (opens in new tab).
Philo (opens in new tab) offers the best of both worlds – a 7-day FREE Philo trial (opens in new tab) and a super-reasonable subscription price of $25 per month for a plan that includes TLC in its linup of more than 70 channels.
Finally, there's also Discovery Plus, which lets you watch new episodes of MILF Manor the same day they air. A subscription costs $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 per month without ads, and both plans are available with a 7-day Discovery+ FREE trial (opens in new tab).
How to watch MILF Manor online from outside your country
If you're out of the country when new episodes of MILF Manor air, you'll discover that won't be able to keep up with all of the weirdness because of annoying regional restrictions.
Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will let you stream MILF Manor online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch MILF Manor online from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.
Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Can you watch MILF Manor in Canada?
At the time of writing, MILF Manor is only being televised in the US.
However, it's likely that a launch date will be announced soon, seeing as Discovery Plus (opens in new tab) also operates in Canada, with subscription costing CA$4.99 with ads or CA$6.99 without ads.
In the meantime, anyone in Canada can watch the first episode of MILF Manor for FREE (opens in new tab) on the TLC YouTube channel. You never know, that might be enough for you...
Can you watch MILF Manor in the UK?
Similarly, there's currently no telling when, or indeed if, MILF Manor will come out in the UK.
However, seeing as Discovery Plus (opens in new tab) has an established presence in the UK, you're unlikely to have to wait too long to see what all the fuss is about.
There's a £3.99 per month Entertainment subscription that comes with a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), and a £6.99 per month Entertainment & Sport subscription.
For now though, viewers in the UK will have to be content with being able to watch the first episode of MILF Manor for FREE (opens in new tab) on the TLC YouTube channel.
Can you watch MILF Manor in Australia?
With Discovery Plus not available Down Under, there's no word on when or if MILF Manor will air in Australia - though we'll update when we know more.
However, as is the case elsewhere, anyone in Australia can watch the first episode of MILF Manor for FREE (opens in new tab) on the TLC YouTube channel.