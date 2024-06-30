How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 online from anywhere

A son for a son, a twin for a twin. The casualty list is already mounting as the dragons begin their bloody dance. House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 airs on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 30. The series is shown on Crave in Canada, Sky in the UK, and Binge and Foxtel in Australia. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch House of the Dragon online from anywhere.

With both the Greens and the Blacks now having suffered in house assassination attempts, Westeros is on the precipice of war. Episode two, “Rhaenyra the Cruel” continued to fan the flames, as poor judgement at the highest levels of the kingdom sent ripples of discontent through the small folk.

Episode three of House of the Dragon’s sophomore season will see Daemon heading to Harrenhal. However realising its strategic importance in the inevitable war, Aemond urges Aegon to mobilise their army, dragons and all, to take the stronghold by force. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra contemplates her next move, with Rhaenys cautioning her that “When the desire to burn and kill takes hold, all reason is forgotten”.

Ready for the dance to begin? Here's how to watch House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

Where to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 in the US

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 airs on HBO and streaming service Max at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, June 30. HBO comes as a part of most cable packages. Otherwise you can get it through cord cutter options like Sling TV, DirecTV or YouTube TV. Alternatively, as mentioned, you can watch it through Max. Max price points start at $9.99 a month with commercials. There's also the $15.99 commercial-free subscription and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline.

How to watch House of the Dragon from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch House of the Dragon, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch House of the Dragon from anywhere:

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 at the same time as US audiences through Sky Atlantic, on Monday, July 1 at 2am BST. Fortunately, the episode will be shown again at 9pm on Monday evening. It will be available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, NOW.

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 in Canada

You can watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 exclusively on Crave in Canada at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, June 30. There are three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can take advantage of Crave's 7-day free trial if you’re new to the service. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as True Detective: Night Country.

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 for free in Australia

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 airs on Fox Showcase in Australia, with streaming available via Foxtel Now and Binge, both of which offer new users a free trial. The episode will land at 11am AEST on Monday, July 1. Foxtel Now offers a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day free trial, meaning you can try before you buy.