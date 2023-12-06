How to watch fourth Republican presidential debate online: live stream race for 2024 GOP nomination

How to watch Republican presidential debate

The fourth Republican presidential debate is being broadcast live on NewsNation on Wednesday, December 6. It will also be streamed for free on NewsNationNow.com and video-hosting platform Rumble. Traveling outside the US at the moment? You may need to use a VPN to safely watch NewsNation from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Wednesday, December 6 TV channel: NewsNation Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Thurs) / 12pm AEST (Thurs) FREE stream: NewsNation website / Rumble Use ExpressVPN to watch debate live stream from overseas

Fourth Republican presidential debate preview

The fourth and final Republican Party presidential debate of 2023 is set to take place this Wednesday at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, with four White House hopefuls invited to thrash things out in front of moderators Elizabeth Vargas, Megyn Kelly and Eliana Johnson.

With nomination front-runner and 45th president Donald J. Trump declining to participate in any of the debates, the four candidates comprise Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, biotech businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. US Senator Tim Scott suspended his campaign shortly after the third debate at the start of November.

Without Trump involved to monopolize the narrative, the quartet have the ideal opportunity to cement their place as his most likely opponent when the Republican Party primaries kick off in 2024. DeSantis leads the way right now, but is coming into Alabama after an unedifying debate with California's Democratic governor Gavin Newsom last week.

Don't expect there to be too many pleasantries exchanged on Wednesday. The trio of debates so far have been ill-tempered affairs, with the contenders going for the jugular. The last one saw Haley call Ramaswamy "scum" after he brought her daughter's use of TikTok into the chamber. And, having barely registered a shot last time out, expect Chris Christie to come out all guns blazing to try and raise himself from the bottom of the current polling.

Ready for fireworks? Here's how to watch fourth Republican presidential debate live streams no matter where you are in the world – and for free online.

Watch debate on Sling TV: first month FREE

OTT service Sling includes debate host broadcaster NewsNation in its News Extra plan, alongside the likes of NewsMax, BBC World News and HLN. Usually News Extra costs $6 per month, but right now you get your first month absolutely free. You'll also need a base Sling plan, which costs from $20 for your first month.

How to watch Republican debate in the US

There are several ways that you can watch the fourth Republican presidential debate. The main broadcaster is NewsNation, which is available on a variety of cable plans. If it's included in your cable line-up then you'll be able to watch on your TV. Television network The CW will also broadcast the debate in ET and CT time zones. Not got cable? No worries. The fourth Republican presidential debate live stream will appear for free on the NewsNation website and its Android and iOS apps. The video-hosting service Rumble will also stream the debates. Sling TV is another good option if you're after a fuller set of channels. As described above, NewsNation is one of the channels included in its News Extra package, which is free for the first month when added on top of a regular Sling plan. Away from the US right now? You may need to use a VPN to stream the likes of NewsNation and Sling when overseas.

How to watch Republican debate from anywhere

For those of you who are away from home when the fourth Republican debate airs, you may be unable to watch the event like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Republican presidential debate from anywhere.

How to watch Republican presidential debate in the UK

Although it isn't specifically included in Sky's listings, we would expect that the fourth Republican presidential debate will be shown live on Sky News in the early hours of Thursday morning at 1am GMT. Sky News is included among free-to-air Freeview channels, and also streams for free on news.sky.com. Alternatively, the video-hosting site Rumble is also live streaming the fourth Republican presidential debate for free.

Can I watch tonight's Republican debate in Canada?

For those in Canada, it's likely that the fourth GOP Republican debate will be broadcast live on CBC News Network, which can also be streamed at CBCNews and through the CBC Gem app. And there's also the free video-hosting platform Rumble that will be streaming it live. The debate starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Can I watch Republican debate online in Australia?

Although not included in its listings, we'd expect that the fourth Republican debate will air on Sky News Australia. It's set to start at 12pm AEDT on Thursday, December 7. For those able to watch online, the free video-hosting site Rumble will also be live streaming this Republican presidential debate.

Republican presidential debates FAQs

Where is the next Republican presidential debate? The fourth Republican presidential debate takes place on Wednesday, December 6 at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The venue will be Moody Music Hall at the university campus, which can hold up to 1,000 people. To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee, former Governor of Alabama George Wallace and Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales are all alumni of the University of Alabama.

Will there be any more Republican presidential debates? While the fourth debate is the final one in 2023, two further debates will take place in January 2024 ahead of the opening caucuses and primaries that commence in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Why isn't Donald Trump attending the Republican presidential debate? In order to be invited to participate in debates, the contenders must all abide by the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) mandatory pledge to support whoever becomes the eventual party nominee for the presidential election. So far, Donald Trump has refused to sign the pledge, meaning that he is exempt from invitation. Trump will instead hold an 'end-of-year reception' fundraiser in Hallandale Beach, Florida on Wednesday, December 6. Despite not attending any of the Republican presidential debates so far, Trump is polling over 50% for the GOP candidacy for the 2024 election.