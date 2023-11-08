Republican debate live stream: How to watch NBC free online from anywhere
The third GOP presidential primary debate is live on NBC News tonight (Wednesday, November 8). Politics fans can watch a free live stream at NBCNews.com. Travelling outside the US at the moment? You may need to use a VPN to safely watch NBC News from anywhere.
|Date: Wednesday, November 8
|TV channel: NBC News
|Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Thurs) / 12pm AEST (Thurs)
|FREE stream: NBC News
|Use ExpressVPN to watch NBC News from overseas
Republican presidential debate preview
Tonight's two-hour GOP Republican presidential debate is being moderated by NBC’s Lester Holt and Kristen Welker. It takes place at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Just five candidates have met Republican National Committee's qualifying rules: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, biotech businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
Former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the 2024 presidential race at the end of October, saying "this is not my time". North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who has struggled to marshal support, did not qualify this time around.
Donald Trump – the Republican party frontrunner – will not attend tonight's Miami debate. The former president will not technically qualify in any case, as he is yet to pledge his support whoever wins the nomination. Trump is due to appear at a rally in nearby Hialeah, Florida during the debate.
Follow our guide to watch Republican Debate live streams from anywhere on the planet, ahead of tonight's showdown.
How to watch Republican debate online for FREE
Tonight's GOP debate will be aired FREE and live on NBCNews.com.
Addition coverage will be provided by NBC's TV, streaming and digital platforms, Peacock (from $5.99 a month).
Those who prefer to listen live can tune into Hugh Hewitt's Salem Radio Network talk show.
Away from the US right now? You may need to use a VPN to stream NBC when overseas. ExpressVPN is the best VPN we've tested – and it's very reasonably priced at the minute.
Sling TV could also be a good option. Both its Orange and Blue packages include NBC (in selected markets). Subscription costs from $40 a month but new users get 50% off their first month. Cancel anytime. Again, you'll need to use a VPN when venturing outside the States.
How to watch Republican debate online from abroad
For those of you who are away from home when the third Republican debate airs, you may be unable to watch the event like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Republican debate from anywhere.
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
There are dozens of VPNs to choose from, but we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, straightforward to use, and simple to install. Plus, it’s compatible with a whole host of devices, a few of which includes Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android software.
Express VPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is hard to refuse. But, better yet, you can get a 49% discount and get 3 months extra FREE if you purchase their annual plan – an excellent deal for an invaluable piece of software.
Once installed, just pick the location of your home country, and click connect. You’ll then be free to enjoy Planet Earth III online no matter where you are.
How to watch Republican debate in the UK
You'll need a strong cup of coffee as tonight's third GOP Republican debate doesn't get underway until 1am GMT, the early hours of Thursday, November 9.
Tune into Sky News for live coverage.
Of course, US nationals currently traveling in the UK can use a VPN to watch the Republican debate on NBC from abroad.
Can I watch tonight's Republican debate in Canada?
For those in Canada, it's likely that the third GOP Republican debate will be broadcast live on CBC News Network, which can also be streamed at CBCNews and through the CBC Gem app.
Can I watch Republican debate online in Australia?
The Republican debate will air on Sky News Australia in Oz. The third GOP debate starts at 12pm AEDT on Thursday, November 9.
Americans traveling to Australia can use a VPN to stream the debate on NBC, just as if they would at home in the United States.
