Republican debate live stream: How to watch NBC free online from anywhere

The third GOP presidential primary debate is live on NBC News tonight (Wednesday, November 8). Politics fans can watch a free live stream at NBCNews.com. Travelling outside the US at the moment? You may need to use a VPN to safely watch NBC News from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Wednesday, November 8 TV channel: NBC News Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Thurs) / 12pm AEST (Thurs) FREE stream: NBC News Use ExpressVPN to watch NBC News from overseas

Tonight's two-hour GOP Republican presidential debate is being moderated by NBC’s Lester Holt and Kristen Welker. It takes place at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Just five candidates have met Republican National Committee's qualifying rules: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, biotech businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the 2024 presidential race at the end of October, saying "this is not my time". North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who has struggled to marshal support, did not qualify this time around.

Donald Trump – the Republican party frontrunner – will not attend tonight's Miami debate. The former president will not technically qualify in any case, as he is yet to pledge his support whoever wins the nomination. Trump is due to appear at a rally in nearby Hialeah, Florida during the debate.

Tonight's GOP debate will be aired FREE and live on NBCNews.com. Addition coverage will be provided by NBC's TV, streaming and digital platforms, Peacock (from $5.99 a month). Those who prefer to listen live can tune into Hugh Hewitt's Salem Radio Network talk show. Away from the US right now? You may need to use a VPN to stream NBC when overseas. ExpressVPN is the best VPN we've tested – and it's very reasonably priced at the minute. Sling TV could also be a good option. Both its Orange and Blue packages include NBC (in selected markets). Subscription costs from $40 a month but new users get 50% off their first month. Cancel anytime. Again, you'll need to use a VPN when venturing outside the States.

For those of you who are away from home when the third Republican debate airs, you may be unable to watch the event like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Republican debate in the UK

You'll need a strong cup of coffee as tonight's third GOP Republican debate doesn't get underway until 1am GMT, the early hours of Thursday, November 9. Tune into Sky News for live coverage. Of course, US nationals currently traveling in the UK can use a VPN to watch the Republican debate on NBC from abroad.

Can I watch tonight's Republican debate in Canada?

For those in Canada, it's likely that the third GOP Republican debate will be broadcast live on CBC News Network, which can also be streamed at CBCNews and through the CBC Gem app.

Can I watch Republican debate online in Australia?