How to watch Family Guy holiday special 2023 and stream every episode from season 22 from anywhere

How to watch Family Guy holiday special online

Watch new episodes of Family Guy season 22 every Sunday on Fox. If you don’t have cable, live stream the show with an OTT service like Sling TV, or catch episodes a day later on-demand with Hulu. And, if yourself travelling away from home, a VPN will let you connect to your usual services.

Family Guy 2023 holiday special: preview

It’s Christmas in Quahog and that can only mean one thing: time for another highly anticipated seasonal special episode from Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, featuring the most dysfunctional animated family on the East Coast. Dark, cutting, and hilariously crude, prepare for more outrageous holiday hijinks.

Now into season 22, it's Christmas time once more and these holiday episodes provide wonderfully irreverent takes on the season of festive cheer. This year’s holiday special, “The Return of the King (of Queens),” features Kevin James as himself once again after Lois is forced to flog the family TV to buy presents. Disgruntled at losing Peter as a viewer, the The King of Queens actor magically manifests in the Griffin household, in a physics-defying act worthy of Santa himself.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Family Guy season 22 and stream the 2023 holiday special from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Family Guy holiday special online in the US

The Family Guy 2023 holiday special will be broadcast on Sunday, December 17 at 9.30 pm ET/PT on the Fox channel. If you’d rather stream episodes online, then simply download the Fox Now app free to your mobile device. However, you’ll still be required to enter your cable login details. How to watch Family Guy holiday special online without cable: If you don’t have a cable package, then you can live stream the Fox channel through a number of IPTV services. You can watch the channel on Sling TV with the Sling Blue plan – but only in certain Designated Market Areas (check if yours is included here). You can currently get 50% off your first month (from $40 thereafter) and gain access to around 40 channels. You can also find other cord-cutting options below.

FuboTV has a more comprehensive range of plans. It’s currently $54.99 a month ($74.99 thereafter) for the entry-level Pro option, which provides members access to over 140 channels, including Fox. New members can test the service out with its 7-day FREE trial.

If you don’t mind waiting a day, though, new episodes of Family Guy will land on Hulu less than 24-hours later on Mondays. After the 30-day free trial (new and eligible returning subscribers only), the on-demand (with ads) plan is $7.99 a month.

Out of the country? By downloading a VPN you’ll be able to connect to your preferred streaming services and watch every new episode of the hit animated series live or on-demand, no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Family Guy holiday special online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when the Family Guy 2023 holiday special airs, you won’t be able to watch it live or on-demand due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Family Guy online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Family Guy holiday special online from abroad:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can I watch Family Guy holiday special online in the UK?

Holidays are coming…just quite a bit later for UK viewers. Seasonal special “The Return of the King (of Queens)” will likely arrive in late January 2024 over the pond, due to season 22 episodes debuting almost two months after their Fox broadcast in the US. When it does arrive for streaming, though, you can watch Family Guy’s 2023 holiday episode on Disney Plus, alongside every prior season of the show.

Currently travelling in the UK? As previously mentioned, by purchasing a VPN you can easily connect to your usual streaming service back home and thereby stream your favorite content wherever you are.

Can I watch Family Guy holiday special online in Canada?

Sadly, there’s no release date for Family Guy season 22 in Canada, with only seasons 1 through 21 available to Disney Plus subscribers in the Great North at present. As soon as we learn otherwise, we’ll update this space.

Out of the country? US viewers currently abroad will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but help is available! Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to keep watching your favorite shows from anywhere.

Can I watch Family Guy holiday special online in Australia?

Disney Plus is still a few seasons behind Down Under, with no indication when season 21 – let alone new season 22 episodes and the 2023 holiday special – will be added to the Mouse House streaming platform.

Away from home when Family Guy airs? You’ll be relieved to know that a VPN will let you watch the hit animated comedy online no matter where you are in the world.