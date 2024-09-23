How to watch Brilliant Minds online: live stream every episode of the medical drama

Watch Brilliant Minds online

Brilliant Minds airs on Mondays in the US every week on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can live stream episodes with a Sling, FuboTV, or Peacock Premium Plus subscription. Alternatively, sign-up to Peacock Premium ($7.99 a month) and catch episodes next day. Citytv will broadcast the medical drama in Canada. But, if you’re out of the country when Brilliant Minds airs, then use a VPN to connect to your preferred streaming service from anywhere.

Brilliant Minds: preview

Dr. Wolf will see you now. Inspired by the life and work of Oliver Sacks, NBC’s new medical procedural drama stars Zachary Quinto as a neurologist whose unorthodox measures ruffle feathers. Yet he’s a genius in his field, whose own history of prosopagnosia (“face blindness”) grants him empathetic insight into his patients’ own puzzling afflictions. Read our guide below for how to watch Brilliant Minds online now, and from anywhere with a VPN.

It seems Zachary Quinto has always liked brains. He coveted them as villain Skylar in the superhero hit Heroes, and gained worldwide fame playing super intelligent alien Spock in 2009’s Star Trek. That cerebral preoccupation continues here.

Created by Michael Grassi (Riverdale), Brilliant Minds finds the good doctor hired by Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry), an old friend at Bronx General Hospital. The socially-awkward genius is tasked with mentoring a group of bushy-tailed interns – including Ashleigh LaThrop (The Kominsky Method) as Dr. Ericka Kinney and Spence Moore II (All American) as Dr. Jacob Nash – as they try to solve a range of mind-boggling conditions, such as a mother who no longer recognises her own children and a bloodied bride suffering from amnesia.

Prepare to get all choked up as this moving new series debuts. Just follow our guide below, which explains how to watch Brilliant Minds online and stream every episode from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Brilliant Minds online FREE in the US

The highly anticipated NBC series debuts from Monday, September 23 at 10pm ET/PT. US viewers with cable can tune into NBC each week to watch Brilliant Minds, while those who’ve already cut the cord have multiple options to choose from. A Peacock subscription is easiest and cheapest way to watch Brilliant Minds online. With the $7.99 Premium Plan, new episodes are available the day after its live broadcast (every Tuesday). If you’re keen to watch the show online as it airs, sign-up for Peacock Premium Plus, which provides access to a live stream of your local NBC channel for $13.99 a month. NBC is also available to stream live through virtual multichannel video programming distributor services. Sling TV is one of the more cost-effective services out there. It includes NBC with a Sling Blue plan, although it’s best to check this channel is available in your market area before signing up. Then there’s FuboTV , a comprehensive cable replacement option boasting almost 200 channels. Currently, the majority of plans offer $30 off your first month. That means an introductory month on the Pro plan would cost just $49.99 (after the 7-day free trial for new members), increasing to $79.99 a month thereafter. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN .

How to watch Brilliant Minds outside your country

If you’re travelling abroad when Brilliant Minds airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Brilliant Minds from anywhere.

How to watch Brilliant Minds online free in Canada

Those located in the Great North can watch Brilliant Minds online through Citytv. The show debuts on Monday, September 23 at 10pm ET/PT, and episodes air at the same time each week – though there may be some breaks to the viewing schedule. While some content is available to stream on free on Citytv and without signing in, you’ll need your TV provider credentials to watch new Brilliant Minds live online or on-demand. Another option? Subscribe to Citytv Plus through Amazon Prime Video channels. New members can try the service FREE for 7 days before paying the monthly fee of CA$4.99 a month. Traveling abroad right now? If you're not in the US right now, don't fret - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to connect to your favorite services and stream your usual TV shows just like you would back home.

Can I watch Brilliant Minds online in the UK?

Sadly, it’s a no-brainer for Brilliant Minds across the pond. The series hasn’t been picked up for broadcast in the UK, at least not yet. It could be destined for Sky TV/NOW further down the line, like fellow NBC series Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. We regularly update our guides, so check back here later for any new information. As mentioned above, if you find yourself abroad when Brilliant Minds airs, simply download a good VPN. That way you can connect to your usual streaming services and watch your favorite shows not matter where you are.

Can I watch Brilliant Minds online in Australia?

There’s been no word about if Brilliant Minds will get a streaming of network TV release in Australia. As soon as we hear anything regarding its debut Down Under, we’ll provide the latest information here. Currently away from home? If you’re keen to watch Brilliant Minds online but can’t connect to your services back home, simply download a VPN to watch your favorite streaming content from anywhere in the world.

Brilliant Minds trailer

Zachary Quinto is Eccentric Dr. Wolf in NBCâ€™s New Medical Drama Brilliant Minds | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Brilliant Minds episode schedule

Although there’s been no official schedule, IMDB.com confirms a 13-episode season, beginning on NBC from Monday, September 23. We’re anticipating the below weekly rollout, but this could be subject to change, especially given potential 2024 election coverage.

Episode 1: Monday, September 23

Monday, September 23 Episode 2: Monday, September 30

Monday, September 30 Episode 3: Monday, October 7

Monday, October 7 Episode 4: Monday, October 14

Monday, October 14 Episode 5: Monday, October 21

Monday, October 21 Episode 6: Monday, October 28

Monday, October 28 Episode 7: Monday, November 4

Monday, November 4 Episode 8: Monday, November 11

Monday, November 11 Episode 9: Monday, November 18

Monday, November 18 Episode 10: Monday, November 25

Monday, November 25 Episode 11: Monday, December 2

Monday, December 2 Episode 12: Monday, December 9

Monday, December 9 Episode 13: Monday, December 16

Brilliant Minds cast

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf

Alex MacNicoll as Dr.Van Markus

Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney

Spence Moore II as Dr. Jacob Nash

Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang

Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols

Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce

Donna Murphy as Muriel Landon

Dorrett White as Nurse Carter

Elena Khan as Nurse lab technician

Jonathan Kim as Max Yoo

Nisa Gunduz as Nurse Portia Flores

Christopher Bencomo as Mark Owens