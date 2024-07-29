How to watch BMX at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

BMX broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

A group of riders round a berm BMX Racing ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / BSR Agency)
Watch BMX at Olympics 2024 for elite riding action across two distinct BMX disciplines - BMX Racing and BMX Freestyle. Below we have all the information on how to watch BMX at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

You need to be made of tough stuff to compete in any aspect of BMX. When it comes to racing, the woman to watch is Mariana Pajon. The Colombian already has two Olympic golds and a silver to her name and won the Pan American Games last year. She’s a generational talent and seems almost unstoppable. In men’s racing, keep an eye on the brilliant Niek Kimmann. The Dutchman was the gold medal winner in 2021 and could well add another to his collection.

In freestyle, it’s all about the tricks. This is only the second time the discipline appears at the Games. Team GB’s Charlotte Worthington and Australia’s Logan Martin will be defending their gold medals from the inaugural event. Worthington was the first woman ever to land a 360-degree backflip when she pulled off the trick in Tokyo. Martin has suffered a difficult season to date but will be looking to put things right in Paris.

Here's where to watch BMX and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch BMX at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 30 - August 2
  • Daily start: 7.10am ET / 12.10pm BST and 12pm ET / 7pm BST
  • Finals dates: 31 July and August 2

Best free streams

FREE BMX Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch BMX at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic BMX.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic BMX for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch BMX Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The BMX live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and USA in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch BMX Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic BMX broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic BMX for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include BMX free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the BMX at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic BMX takes place between July 30 and August 3. Start times are at 7.10am ET / 12.10pm BST  for freestyles and 12pm ET / 7pm BST approximately for racing each day.

The 2024 Olympic BMX medal days and finals are on July 31 and August 2.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic BMX on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

