How to watch Australian Open — live stream 2024 tennis from Melbourne Park

Watch Australian Open live stream 2024

Looking to watch Australian Open tennis? The whole tournament is free on 9Now in Australia. In the US, the tournament is live on ESPN and the Tennis Channel, while in the UK and across Europe it is on Discovery Plus. It's TSN in Canada and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock your usual service. Full details on how to watch an Australian Open tennis live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Sunday, January 14 - Sunday, January 28, 2024 FREE live streams: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Australian Open 2024 preview

All eyes are once again on Novak Djokovic as the defending champion aims to win the Australian Open for the 11th time and take his Grand Slam tally to 25. The Serbian enjoyed a remarkable 2023 as he won three of the four Slam titles, claimed a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title and became the first player in singles to reach 400 weeks as world number one. Wow.

Djokovic will rightfully start as the overwhelming favorite but several contenders will be hoping to dethrone the 36-year-old. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz defeated the Serb in last year’s Wimbledon final, while Jannik Sinner ended 2023 in style by beating Djokovic for the first time as he helped Italy win the Davis Cup. Two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev will also be a threat, as will the powerful Alexander Zverev. However, long-time rival Rafa Nadal will not be in Melbourne after picking up an injury earlier this month.

When it comes to the women’s singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will expect a serious challenge from a number of rivals. Top seed Iga Swiatek has never reached a final in Melbourne Park but has four Slams to her name, while last year’s beaten finalist Elena Rybakina is getting back to her best and is now up to number three in the world rankings.

Aside from this trio, US Open champion Coco Gauff has started the year in excellent fashion with victory at the Auckland Classic, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is coming off the back of her best-ever year, while American Jessica Pegula and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur will both feel like now is the time to win their first Grand Slam titles.

It should be a fascinating tournament so here’s all the details on how to watch Australian Open live streams wherever you are. We’ve also listed the full Australian Open schedule further down the page.

How to watch Australian Open — live stream 2024 tennis for FREE in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch the Australian Open 2024 on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE Australian Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australian Open on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub).

How to watch Australian Open free streams from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page – everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the Australian Open 2024.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Australian Open 2024 live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Australian Open 2024

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Brits abroad.

How to watch Australian Open 2024: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of the Australian Open 2024 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that, while selected matches, the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus which will show every AO stream. Play typically begins at 7pm ET / 4pm PT for the morning/afternoon session. How to watch Australian Open 2024 without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, Fubo is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to watch Australian Open 2024: live stream tennis for FREE

The Australian Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune in. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. Play typically gets underway at 12am GMT. Aussie away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Australian Open free on 9Now from abroad.

How to live stream Australian Open 2024 and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Australian Open 2024 tennis on TSN. Play typically begins at 7pm ET / 4pm PT for the morning/afternoon session. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Australian Open live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Australian Open 2024: live stream tennis in New Zealand

In New Zealand, live Australian Open coverage is being provided by Sky Sport. Play typically begins at 1pm NZST each afternoon. You can also tune in via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the tennis online using the country's Sky Go service.

Australian Open schedule 2024

Sunday, Jan. 14

Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Monday, Jan. 15

Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Thursday, Jan. 18

Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Friday, Jan. 19

Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Saturday, Jan. 20

Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Sunday, Jan. 21

Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Monday, Jan. 22

Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Thursday, Jan. 25

Women’s semi-finals

Friday, Jan. 26

Men’s semi-finals

Saturday, Jan. 27

Women’s final

Sunday, Jan. 28

Men’s final

Men's Singles seeds

Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Jannik Sinner Andrey Rublev Alexander Zverev Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Hubert Hurkacz Alex de Minaur Casper Ruud Taylor Fritz Grigor Dimitrov Tommy Paul Karen Khachanov Ben Shelton Frances Tiafoe Nicolas Jarry Cameron Norrie Adrian Mannarino Ugo Humbert Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Jan-Lennard Struff Lorenzo Musetti Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Alexander Bublik Jiri Lehecka

Women's Singles seeds

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Ons Jabeur Marketa Vondrousova Maria Sakkari Barbora Krejcikova Beatriz Haddad Maia Jelena Ostapenko Qinwen Zheng Liudmila Samsonova Daria Kasatkina Veronika Kudermetova Caroline Garcia Ekaterina Alexandrova Victoria Azarenka Elina Svitolina Magda Linette Donna Vekic Sorana Cirstea Anastasia Potapova Anhelina Kalinina Elise Mertens Jasmine Paolini Emma Navarro Lesia Tsurenko Lin Zhu Xinyu Wang Marie Bouzkova Leylah Fernandez

Australian Open winners

Australian Open Men's Singles winners in the Open Era:

2023 Novak Djokovic

2022 Rafael Nadal

2021 Novak Djokovic

2020 Novak Djokovic

2019 Novak Djokovic

2018 Roger Federer

2017 Roger Federer

2016 Novak Djokovic

2015 Novak Djokovic

2014 Stan Wawrinka

2013 Novak Djokovic

2012 Novak Djokovic

2011 Novak Djokovic

2010 Roger Federer

2009 Rafael Nadal

2008 Novak Djokovic

2007 Roger Federer

2006 Roger Federer

2005 Marat Safin

2004 Roger Federer

2003 Andre Agassi

2002 Thomas Johansson

2001 Andre Agassi

2000 Andre Agassi

1999 Yevgeny Kafelnikov

1998 Petr Korda

1997 Pete Sampras

1996 Boris Becker

1995 Andre Agassi

1994 Pete Sampras

1993 Jim Courier

1992 Jim Courier

1991 Boris Becker

1990 Ivan Lendl

1989 Ivan Lendl

1988 Mats Wilander

1987 Stefan Edberg

1986 No Tournament

1985 Stefan Edberg

1984 Mats Wilander

1983 Mats Wilander

1982 Johan Kriek

1981 Johan Kriek

1980 Brian Teacher

1979 Guillermo Vilas

1978 Guillermo Vilas

1977 Vitas Gerulaitis

1977 Roscoe Tanner

1976 Mark Edmondson

1975 John Newcombe

1974 Jimmy Connors

1973 John Newcombe

1972 Ken Rosewall

1970 Arthur Ashe

1969 Rod Laver

Australian Open women's single winners in the Open Era: