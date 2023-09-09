Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream: how to watch US Open 2023 women's final online

Watch a Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream

Looking for a Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka live stream at the US Open 2023? The whole tournament is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. Outside Oz? Use a VPN to unblock 9Now when traveling abroad. The fourth and final Grand Slam of 2023 will also be live on ESPN in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and TSN in Canada. Full details on how to watch the US Open live streams just below.

Gauff vs Sabalenka preview

The US Open final is just different. The razzmatazz, the noise, the crossover into the mainstream makes tennis in New York a spectacle like nowhere else. And when there's an American in the main event, like for Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open women's final, then the dial gets turned way past even a Spinal Tap 11. This is not to be missed.

Coco Gauff has seemed destined for Grand Slam glory since she announced herself on the world stage by beating Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019 as a 15-year-old. Now, following her 6-4 7-5 defeat of Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals, the teenager has reached her first final at Flushing Meadows. If the youngster ever needed to prove her mentality, she showed it tenfold in having to deal with a 49-minute interruption to that victory following a climate change protest by Extinction Rebellion. Cool, calm and collected, Gauff has the attacking baseline game to dominate from the back of the court but her willingness to play doubles regularly means she also has great hands at the net and will use the experience of defeat to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final as motivation to lift that first major. She would be only the second home winner in nine years should she do so, following Sloane Stephens' victory in 2017.

Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, had an altogether tougher semi-final, shipping an opening set bagel to eventually prevail 0-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (10-5) against 2017 runner-up Madison Keys. The Belarusian herself was at a loss as to explain how she fought back – "somehow, I don't know how, I turned around this match," she said afterwards – but the 25-year-old showed all the fighting spirit by winning 12 points in a row when Keys served for the match at 5-4 in the second set, a run that shifted momentum her way. A power hitter from the baseline, Sabalenka delivered her first career major at the Australian Open earlier this year in reaching the semis in Flushing Meadows she became the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to reach the last four of every major in the same calendar year. Surprisingly, this will be the first time the pair have met on the WTA Tour so it promises to be a rip-roaring contest where whoever deals best with the partisan home crowd could come out on top.

Here's how to watch a FREE Gauff vs Sabalenka US Open live stream wherever you are. We've also listed the 2023 US Open schedule further down the page.

How to live stream Gauff vs Sabalenka for FREE in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final 2023 on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE US Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch US Open on 9Now from abroad. Play in the first session of the day typically starts at 1am AEST in the (very) early hours of every morning, with Flushing Meadows' 'evening' action starting at 9am Down Under. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live-streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka: live stream tennis in New Zealand for FREE

TVNZ Duke is showing the US Open 2023 for free, including Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka in New Zealand, with play from the first session of the day to start at the ungodly hour of 3am NZST. The evening session from Flushing Meadows begins at a more respectable 9am NZST. That means you can live stream US Open 2023 for free on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home.

How to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka free streams from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing US Open 2023, including Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a US Open 2023 live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Brits abroad.

How to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of the US Open 2023 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, including Gauff vs Sabalenka, but the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus. Play typically begins at 11am ET / 8am PT each day for the morning/afternoon session, with the evening session from Flushing Meadows usually starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. How to watch US Open 2023 without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, Fubo is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka: live stream tennis for FREE

Tennis fans in the UK rejoice – the US Open 2023, and Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka, is back on Sky Sports. And, best of all, it looks to be among the most comprehensive coverage the broadcaster has ever provided of Flushing Meadows. Sky Sports has access to all individual court feeds and will broadcast a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two-week Grand Slam tournament. Meanwhile, subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Sports. Coverage begins across the Sky Sports channel at 4pm BST every afternoon, while action from the evening session will start each day at midnight and run through the night. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky subscribers can also livestream the US Open 2023 using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to live stream Gauff vs Sabalenka and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch US Open 2023 tennis on TSN, including Gauff vs Sabalenka. Play is scheduled to start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT for the final. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a US Open live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.