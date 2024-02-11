2024 Super Bowl highlights: how to watch full Chiefs vs 49ers replay online

Watch 2024 Super Bowl highlights and full replay

The NFL's YouTube Channel will be the place to watch highlights of Super Bowl LVIII for free. To replay the whole event, you'll need NFL Plus Premium or Fubo in the US, DAZN in Canada, NFL Game Pass in UK and on-demand for free in Australia on 7plus. And you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch your local Super Bowl highlights and full replay stream online from anywhere.

2024 Super Bowl highlights streaming details

Just because you can't watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers doing battle at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas live, why should you have to miss out on the football event of the year? In this article we'll explain how you can see the action after it's happened – as well as Usher's halftime show – and watch the 2024 Super Bowl highlights and full replay.

Or maybe you're a fan of the winning side and want to relive all the magic plays from Patrick Mahomes or Brock Purdy in all their glory over and over again. Whomever lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, you'll get no spoilers here.

While YouTube will have compressed highlights packages shortly after the end of the game, there are other ways that you can watch Super Bowl LVIII in full. And it's really easy, too – the biggest challenge will be avoiding the result before you sit down to watch.

Whatever the case, we've got you covered with all the information you need to watch Super Bowl 2024 highlights and replays wherever you are... and for FREE!

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 highlights for free

If you only want to catch the best bits of Super Bowl LVIII, the NFL's YouTube channel is the place to go. Free game and halftime show highlights are uploaded shortly after full-time. Generally, the highlights package lasts around 15-20 minutes. The NFL used to put a full replay of the game on to the channel a month or so after the Super Bowl, but hasn't done that for the last two years.

How to watch a Super Bowl 2024 full replay for free

Australia's 7plus streaming service has confirmed that it is streaming Super Bowl LVIII for FREE on demand from 4pm AEDT on Monday, February 12. That's 3am GMT in the UK and 4am CET in Europe. If you're catching up in the US, that's 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Sunday night. It's really easy to watch 7plus. Head to the website, sign up with your name, email address and an Australian postcode (e.g. NSW 2000), and away you go! Watching overseas? Aussies abroad can watch Super Bowl LVIII on 7plus from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch 2024 Super Bowl replay from outside your country

Below we lay out your Super Bowl LVIII replay watching options in different countries around the world. But if you're traveling away from home, you won't be able to tune in like you would if you were at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

However, a good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to stream 2024 Super Bowl highlights and replay from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Super Bowl 2024 highlights and replay

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to the relevant streaming service and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch 2024 Super Bowl replay in the US

Super Bowl LVIII is being shown live on CBS and Paramount Plus, but you'll need to seek other avenues for a full replay after the event. The best value is the dedicated NFL Plus service. You'll need the NFL Plus Premium tier that costs $14.99 a month and lets you watch a Super Bowl 2024 live stream or full replay on your phone or tablet. If you're in the market for a full OTT cable TV replacement, then you could consider Fubo – a full-blown cable replacement that includes CBS in certain markets (be sure to check yours is included before you sign up). Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial. Fubo plans come with DVR to record its programming and a special feature called Lookback, which lets you watch shows from within the last 72 hours. If you subscribe to NFL Plus or FuboTV and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above – we rate ExpressVPN as the MVP.

How to watch 2024 Super Bowl highlights and replay in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can watch highlights and a full Super Bowl 2024 replay on specialist sports streaming service DAZN. DAZN is the home to every NFL game regular and post season game in Canada, with each game available live and on demand. DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch 2024 Super Bowl on demand in the UK

If you're not prepared to stay up the whole night to watch Super Bowl LVIII, you can watch the Chiefs vs 49ers game on demand at any time thanks to NFL Game Pass on DAZN in the UK. NFL fans in the UK can watch extended Super Bowl 2024 highlights and the full replay, complete with ads and the halftime show. A subscription currently costs only 99p. Sky Sports is showing Super Bowl highlights and a full replay throughout the week, but neither will feature the famous Super Bowl ads. While ITV and ITVX showed the game live and for free, they don't have the rights to show a full Super Bowl replay.

How to watch a Super Bowl 2024 replay in Australia