Last chance: Grab three months of Disney Plus for just AU$13.99 / NZ$14.99

The Disney Plus deal that offers three months for the price of one is about to go up in smoke, but there's still time to grab it before it disappears at 4:59pm AEST on September 28. While Disney Plus has won its fair share of our best streaming service of the month awards, it works best as a service you tune into for a specific show, rather than like Netflix or Prime Video that you can rely on each night for something to watch.

But, with the continued cost of living crisis and streaming price increases, paying for more than one service isn't appealing or possible for many people. That could mean there is every chance you've missed shows like The Bear, Shōgun or Only Murders in the Building that are exclusive to Disney's streaming service. And if that's you, this deal is a must-have.

Disney Plus | Standard| 3 months | AU$41.97 AU$13.99 (save AU$27.91) It doesn't have a vast library like Netflix, but Disney's streaming service combines premium content with highlights including the Emmy-dominating Shōgun and The Bear. Disney Plus offers way more than that, though. There's all the Marvel and Star Wars content you could ever want, National Geographic documentaries, Disney classics like The Lion King and Bambi and Pixar films, as well as favourites like The Simpsons and Family Guy. Disney fans in New Zealand can also take advantage for just NZ$14.99.

Binge was our best streaming service for September – mainly due to the premiere of HBO's The Penguin – but Disney Plus took it right to the finish line thanks to the additions of Agatha All Along, Tell Me Lies season 2 and Child Star.

More importantly, we finally have an answer to the question "when is Deadpool & Wolverine coming to Disney Plus?". The global hit is set to go live for purchase on digital stores on October 1 and if Disney follows a similar process as it did for Inside Out 2, the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine would land on Disney Plus by the end of November – perfectly within your heavily discounted three months.

There's plenty more to enjoy while you wait to watch Deadpool & Wolverine get bloody fighting each other (and others), though. By subscribing to Disney Plus, you can enjoy the following 10 series and a whole bunch more, for just AU$13.99.

Bluey

Andor

Ahsoka

X-Men '97

The Old Man

Grotesquerie

The Kardashians

Abbott Elementary

Welcome to Wrexham

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini