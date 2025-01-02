4 new Disney Plus movies and shows I can't wait to watch in January 2025
Disney Plus is adding more movies and shows this month
With January 2025 now upon us, you know what that means: heaps more new content on Disney Plus. The House of Mouse's streamer is one of the best streaming services around due to its broad range of movies and TV shows. Now, its sprawling library has grown even bigger with January's arrivals.
Of course, we're always on the look out for the best Disney Plus shows and best Disney Plus movies, which means these four movies and TV shows I can't wait to watch throughout this month will definitely have the potential to be added to our best of the best guides.
A Real Pain
- RT score: 96%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 90 minutes
- Director: Jesse Eisenberg
- Release date: January 16 (available on Hulu with Disney Plus)
A Real Pain follows mismatched New York Jewish cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin), who travel to Poland to honor their late grandmother. However, their adventure becomes complicated when old tensions bubble to the surface as they explore their family history. I love a buddy comedy, and A Real Pain looks like a fun watch with a poignant twist that has the potential to make me laugh and cry at the same time.
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
- Age rating: TV-14
- Creators: Nicholas Stoller, Rob Letterman, and Hilary Winston
- Release date: January 10 (available on Hulu and Disney Plus)
Based on R.L. Stine’s horror novels, Goosebumps: The Vanishing is a new chapter of the Disney Plus anthology series. The season begins when twins Devin (Sam McCarthy) and Cece (Francesca Noel) are sent to spend a summer with their divorced dad, Anthony (David Schwimmer). When the pair discover a looming threat, they soon realize that dark secrets are among them that lead to an intense mystery. Soon, Devin, Cece and their friends find themselves embroiled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.
Goosebumps: The Vanishing draws on elements from some of the most popular books. But while I haven't read the Goosebumps book series, nor am I a huge horror watcher, this could be a great stepping stone for me to jump into the genre and introduce me to the world of Goosebumps.
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
- Creator: Jeff Trammell
- Release date: January 29
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which isn't canon in the MCU, follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero and offers a fresh take on his Spider-Man origin story. Disney Plus has revealed that the animated TV show is "a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots." I've always been a fan of the web-slinging hero, so I'm interested to see how this action-packed epic offers a unique twist on the iconic character.
The Best Heart Attack of My Life
- Creator: Hernán Casciari
- Release date: January 24 (available on Hulu and Disney Plus)
Based on the book by Argentine author Hernán Casciari and inspired by real-life events, The Best Heart Attack of My Life (El mejor infarto de mi vida) is a comedy-drama that follows a frustrated writer who survives a heart attack thanks to the help of the host of the temporary rental house he was staying at. After this event, his life and that of those around him change forever. The title certainly packs a punch, so I'm looking forward to seeing if the show is as bold as its name.
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.