4 new Apple TV Plus shows I'm excited to watch in January 2025

Fans have been waiting for a second season of Severance and it finally lands this January 2025

Apple TV Plus was crowned our Streaming Service of the Year of 2024 for good reason. The streamer consistently delivers high-quality content month after month. For January 2025, there are four standout TV shows we're especially eager to watch. New seasons of three already-popular titles and a new mystery-thriller that has all the makings of a binge-worthy box set.

As one of the best streaming services, we have high expectations for Apple TV Plus in 2025. Luckily, it looks like it’ll continue to shine by offering a diverse range of genres, perfect for cosy nights during the chilly winter season. These four highlights are just a glimpse of what’s making its way onto our watchlist.

With January release dates to mark on your calendar, there’s plenty to look forward to in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, you can check out the best Apple TV Plus movies and best Apple TV Plus TV shows already available.

Severance season 2

Fans have been waiting years for a new season of Severance, and this January it finally lands (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Creator: Dan Erickson

Dan Erickson Arriving on: 17 January 2025

Widely regarded as one of the best sci-fi TV shows in recent years, fans will be thrilled to know that Severance season 2 is finally here. Arriving on January 17, 2025, the new season promises to pick up right where it left off – on one unforgettable cliffhanger.

The series follows Mark Scout (played by Adam Scott), who leads a team at the mysterious company Lumon Industries. Employees in Mark’s department undergo a procedure called “severance,” which splits their memories between their personal lives and work lives, supposedly to create the perfect work-life balance.

But, as you’d expect, tampering with the human mind on such a scale comes with staggering consequences. Honestly, the less we reveal, the better – this show is a mind-bending, mysterious, and thrilling experience with a stellar cast and a truly unique premise.

Prime Target

Leo Woodall (The White Lotus, One Day) plays maths whizz Edward in new Apple TV Plus show Prime Target (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Creator: Steve Thompson

Steve Thompson Arriving on: 22 January 2025

Prime Target is a brand new title from Apple. It follows the story of Edward Brooks (played by Leo Woodall who you might recognize from The White Lotus and One Day), a bright young maths postgraduate who is on the brink of a new discovery. His research into the patterns of prime numbers has the potential to unlock a key to control every computer system in the world. But as he gets closer, he learns that someone is determined to shut his idea down.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Enter Taylah Sanders (played by Quintessa Swindell). She's an NSA agent who becomes an unlikely ally for Edward as they work together to uncover a conspiracy at the center of his research. We're expecting this show to be a crime-meets-mystery-meets-thriller with some twists and turns.

Eva the Owlet season 2

Eva (voiced by Vivienne Rutherford) in the show Eva the Owlet, which is getting a second season this coming January 2025 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Age rating: TV-Y

TV-Y Creator: Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White

Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White Arriving on: 24 January 2025

If you're looking for a kid-friendly new addition to your Apple TV Plus library, you'll only have to wait until 24 January 2025, when a new season of animated show Eva the Owlet lands on the platform.

Eva the Owlet follows Eva, a spirited young owl who loves adventure. Living in the woodland world of Treetopington, she’s always dreaming up big ideas and sharing them with her best friend, Lucy, who lives right next door. It's fun, cute and an easy watch with kids if you've already binged all of the other new shows on this list.

Mythic Quest season 4

Ian Grimm and Poppy Li star in Mythic Quest, a TV show about a video game design company (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Creator: Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney

Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney Arriving on: 29 January 2025

For those who haven't seen the first three seasons, Mythic Quest takes viewers behind the scenes of a fictional video game studio, where a quirky team works to maintain the world’s most popular multiplayer game of the same name.

Led by the visionary, but often egotistical, creative director Ian Grimm (played by Rob McElhenney of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame), the team has to navigate the chaos of office politics, creative clashes, and the high tension of the gaming industry. It's a must-watch if you like comedy shows, you're already a fan of Rob McElhenney or you're just interested in the gaming industry. The highly-anticipated fourth season is the last big show to land on Apple TV Plus in January 2025, catch it on the streamer on the 29th.