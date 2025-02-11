Prime Video’s top 10 shows include 3 with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that you should start watching today

You're Cordially Invited continues to be Prime Video's number one most-watched movie for another week, while on the TV front, Invincible season 3 has knocked the popular series Beast Games off the top of the charts.

There are plenty of other great TV shows that make up the most popular series on Prime Video, too. But to help narrow down your choice, I've picked out three of the best Prime Video shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that everyone has been watching on one of the best streaming services.

Invincible season 3

Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Age rating: TV-14

Length: ~48 minute episodes

Creator: Robert Kirkman

Invincible season 3 is Prime Video's number one show this week after the hit animated superhero series returned for another installment of Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) coming-of-age story. TechRadar's Tom Power wrote in his Invincible season 3 review that: "Invincible's third season secures the adult animated show's position as the best superhero series on television right now. It's as hyperviolent, action-packed, occasionally funny, and strikingly visual as before." You can also check out all our other exciting Invincible coverage.

Harlem season 3

Harlem Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 98%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~35 minute episodes

Creator: Tracy Oliver

The fifth most-watched show this week is Harlem season 3, which was one of the three new Prime Video shows I couldn't wait to watch this month. This female-led comedy follows four best friends as they try to navigate their relationships, careers, and personal lives while living in Harlem. Creator Tracy Oliver teased that this third and final chapter is the "best season yet," with even more laughs and complicated relationships than before. Considering that season 2 has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, there's no doubt that the show's next installment is just as good.

Wild Cards

Wild Cards | Official Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Age rating: TV-14

Length: ~43 minute episodes

Creator: Michael Konyves

Coming at number six on Prime Video's most-watched chart is police procedural series Wild Cards. It first premiered in January, 2024 on the Canadian CBC Television network and later aired in the US on The CW that same month. Now, its first season is reaching a new audience on Prime Video and clearly people are loving its entertaining, easy-going plot. Wild Cards sees Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), a demoted by-the-book detective, called to transport expert con woman Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) to the station. While there, she cracks a huge case for him involving the mayor's friends. The unlikely pair are soon given the chance of redemption - but there's a catch: they must work together to solve crimes.

