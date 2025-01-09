Prime Video drops first trailer for Harlem season 3, teasing a final chapter packing more laughs and even more complicated relationships than before

Harlem season three arrives on Prime Video January 23

It will be the final installment of Tracy Oliver's comedy drama

Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, and Gail Bean are set to join the season three cast

Prime Video has dropped a first full-length trailer (see below) for the upcoming new season of comedy drama series Harlem, revealing that it will serve as the third and final chapter for its leading band of best friends. Season three of Tracy Oliver’s (Girls Trip) series is due for a January 23 release date, marking the end of one of the best Prime Video shows – and we can’t wait to watch it this month.

Harlem Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In its first-look trailer, we get a sense that season three will be a drama-packed final installment for best friends Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) as they encounter more relationship issues while navigating career changes and maintaining their strong bond as close friends. But most importantly, season three will pick up from season two’s nail-biting cliffhanger by finally revealing the mystery pregnancy.

With the announcement of the upcoming season, Prime Video followed with a description of what you can expect; “Harlem Season Three will follow the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else”.

As well as Harlem’s returning cast and supporting characters, season three will usher in a slew of fresh faces that are bound to spice up the story in the build-up to its final episode. As well as the return of Whoopi Goldberg’s season one character Dr. Elise Pruitt, newbies Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Logan Browning (Dear White People), and Gail Bean (Snowfall) join the season three family, throwing even more drama into the already chaotic mix of events.

The build-up to Harlem season three has been an emotional ride for show creator Tracy Oliver, who expressed an outpour of gratitude for the show’s reception. She shared: “I’m beyond grateful to the whole team at Amazon for giving me the chance of a lifetime to tell these four Black women’s stories and shoot it in the city I love: Harlem”.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m honored to see the impact it’s made in the culture, as well as the impact it’s had on all of us who’ve been blessed to work on it. A huge thank you to everyone who’s watched the show. I’m excited to finally share our best season yet”.

