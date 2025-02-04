3 new movies on Prime Video with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
Two new crime comedies and a sweeping romance
Prime Video continues to spoil us by adding 90 new movies to its sprawling library in February.
There's plenty of titles to check out with something for everyone, but if you're wanting to save yourself the trouble of scrolling through the content mines, then I've picked three of the best Prime Video movies out of everything new on Prime Video in February 2025 with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.
A Fish Called Wanda
- RT score: 96%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 109 minutes
- Director: Charles Crichton
- Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Prime Video (UK); Prime Video (AU)
A Fish Called Wanda follows a misfit gang of diamond thieves who double-cross one another for the loot. When the job goes awry, con artist Wanda (Jamie Lee Curtis) tries to seduce lawyer Archie Leach (John Cleese) in a bid to find the stolen diamonds hidden by their leader. With comical performances from a stellar cast, this outrageous crime comedy caper delivers big laughs that will appeal to everyone.
Past Lives
- RT score: 95%
- Age rating: PG-13
- Length: 106 minutes
- Director: Celine Song
- Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Mubi (UK) Prime Video (AU)
In Past Lives, former childhood sweethearts Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) are pulled apart when Nora's family emigrate to the US. Decades later, they reunite for one fateful week as they confront longing, regret, and life choices. This Oscar-nominated movie is a beautiful, bittersweet romance that made me cry and the touching love story lingers long after you watch it.
Fargo
- RT score: 95%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 98 minutes
- Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen
- Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Prime Video (UK); Prime Video (AU)
Critically acclaimed movie Fargo stars Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, a pregnant Minnesota police chief investigating a triple homicide after car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) hires two henchman to kidnap his wife and demand a huge ransom from his rich father-in-law. Fargo is a darkly funny crime story that's spawned a hugely successful anthology series of the same name, which I just started watching, so you can imagine why I'm excited to dive into its entertaining source material on one of the best streaming services.
