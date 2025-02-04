Prime Video's huge library has got even bigger with the arrival of 90 new movies in February. There's an impressive selection available, from classic rom-coms to rib-tickling comedies.

While there's only a limited number of TV shows arriving on the streamer this month, it doesn't make it any less exciting as the highly-anticipated Reacher season 3 and Invincible season 3 are set to arrive.

Prime Video's constant haul of fresh content every month is why it's one of the best streaming services around and you can also check out the cream of the crop available in our best Prime Video movies guide. However, if you're looking for something new to watch on the platform, have a look at the list below for its latest arrivals.

Everything new on Prime Video in February 2025

Arriving February 1

50 First Dates (movie)

A Fish Called Wanda (movie)

Along Came Polly (movie)

Annie (2014, movie)

Arctic (movie)

Because I Said So (movie)

Birdman Of Alcatraz (movie)

Bowling for Columbine (movie)

Breach (movie)

Capote (movie)

Dances with Wolves (movie)

De-Lovely (movie)

Duel At Diablo (movie)

Fargo (1996, movie)

Fiddler On the Roof (movie)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (movie)

Friday Night Lights (movie)

Friends with Benefits (movie)

Gang Related (movie)

Get Shorty (movie)

Ghost World (movie)

Gridiron Gang (movie)

Groundhog Day (movie)

Heartbreakers (movie)

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (movie)

Irma La Douce (movie)

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (movie)

Jason's Lyric (movie)

Just Friends (2005, movie)

Knocked Up (movie)

Lady Chatterley's Lover (1982, movie)

Lakeview Terrace (movie)

Lars and the Real Girl (movie)

Leap Year (movie)

Leaving Las Vegas (movie)

Legally Blonde (movie)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (movie)

Legally Blondes (movie)

Love Field (movie)

Married to the Mob (movie)

Midnight Cowboy (movie)

Milk (movie)

Mod Squad (movie)

Moonstruck (movie)

Mr. Deeds (movie)

PBC on Prime Video (TV show)

Pitch Black (movie)

Platoon (movie)

Red River (movie)

Repo Men (movie)

Rescue Dawn (movie)

Riddick (movie)

Rob Roy (movie)

Running Scared (movie)

Sarana! (movie)

Saved! (movie)

Sayonara (movie)

Scarface (movie)

Six Degrees of Separation (movie)

Southside With You (movie)

Teen Witch (movie)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (movie)

That Awkward Moment (movie)

The Barefoot Contessa (movie)

The Big Country (movie)

The Birdcage (movie)

The Bridges Of Madison County (movie)

The Chronicles of Riddick (movie)

The Devil Wears Prada (movie)

The Five-Year Engagement (movie)

The French Lieutenant's Woman (movie)

The Madness Of King George (movie)

The Manchurian Candidate (movie)

The Mighty Quinn (movie)

The Nutty Professor (movie)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (movie)

The Wedding Date (movie)

Throw Momma From the Train (movie)

Undercover Brother (movie)

Untamed Heart (movie)

Uptown Girls (movie)

West Side Story (1961, movie)

Witness For The Prosecution (movie)

Arriving February 2

Past Lives (movie)

Arriving February 4

Didi (movie)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (movie)

Arriving February 6

Clean Slate (TV show)

Invincible season 3 (TV show)

Arriving February 7

Blue Period (movie)

Contigo en el futuro (movie)

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (TV show)

Arriving February 11

50,000 First Dates: A True Story (TV show)

Arriving February 12

Dino Dex Part 2 (TV show)

Arriving February 13

Broken Rage (movie)

My Fault: London (movie)

Sweethearts (TV show)

Arriving February 15

Next Goal Wins (movie)

Arriving February 18

George Lopez: Muy Católico (TV show)

Arriving February 20

Reacher season 3 (TV show)

Arriving February 23

The Meg (movie)

Arriving February 27

House of David (TV show)

Su Majestad (TV show)