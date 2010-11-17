Philips 42PFL6805H Econova review

While most people try to do their bit, however small, to prolong the life of this tired planet, the jury remains out on whether green credentials ever help sell televisions.

This hasn't stopped Philips producing what is easily the most ecologically sound TV to date in the attractive shape of the 42PFL6805H.

Anything branded 'Econova' better have some seriously Earth-friendly spec under its belt and, happily, there's so much going on in this respect it's hard to know where to start. To whet your appetite, the body is made from recycled aluminium, an edge LED engine enables the set to run on just 40W of power and the remote control is solar powered.

This 42-inch screen is very much a one-off in Philips' current lineup and is only available in this size, which suggests that it's a bit of an experiment designed to test how concerned the TV buying public is with matters environmental. In fact, Philips wasn't even certain about releasing the TV in the UK at all until it generated huge amounts of interest from the press.

Taking all of this into account, the concern has to be that Philips' quest for green credibility has severely compromised the set's performance compared to a consistently excellent conventional lineup that includes the 3D capable PFL8605 models and the outstanding, direct LED, 3D-capable PFL9705 flagship sets.