YouTube Gaming goes web-only from March, as Google kills standalone app

YouTube Gaming was launched in 2015 to give video game enthusiasts a place to watch and engage with game streamers, chat with other gamers, follow game pages and to provide a home from game specific video content.

While game-related videos are quite popular on the platform (with over 200 million daily viewers, in fact), the YouTube Gaming app is not. So Google has brought the app's most important features over to the main YouTube web platform, with plans to permanently close the standalone app from March next year.

As of today, YouTube now has a 'Gaming' tab on its sidebar (on the left side of the screen, in the 'More from YouTube' section) which leads to its new YouTube.com/Gaming destination.

According to Google's blog post on the YouTube Gaming revamp, the site has "built dedicated shelves for live streams and trending videos," and will allow users to "find gaming videos from all over YouTube, related to that specific game on new game pages."

YouTube also promises to highlight up-and-coming game streamers and content creators on a weekly basis, starting this week in the US and then rolling out to other countries in the coming months.