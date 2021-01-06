World Juniors live stream 2021: how to watch USA vs Canada hockey final anywhere

A whole world of ice hockey exists beyond the US and the NHL. Professional leagues operate all over Europe and elsewhere in the world, the sport draws a diverse array of nations like China, Japan and South Korea to compete at the Olympics, and the next-generation of stars hone their skills in the juniors tier of the sport - generally defined the under-20s. Today sees the absolute pinnacle of this level of hockey - the 2021 World Junior Championship final. Read on as we explain how to get a World Junior live stream and watch USA vs Canada in the gold medal WJC game.

World Juniors live stream 2021: watch USA vs Canada Date: Tuesday, January 5 Time: 9.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT Location: Edmonton, Canada Live stream: get NHL Network with a FREE FuboTV trial in the US / TSN (Canada) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The US sealed their spot in the final in dramatic fashion yesterday, beating Finland 4-3 courtesy of an Arthur Kaliyev goal with just over a minute left on the clock. That came after the Finns fought back from a 3-1 deficit entering the final period, and sees the United States get set to face its biggest rival in the sport: northerly neighbors Canada.

The Canadian team are the defending champs, having beaten Russia in last year's WJC final and then besting them again in Monday's first World Juniors semi-final game to qualify for the gold medal game again. They're arguably the favorites to make it back-to-back titles tonight in Edmonton, with Canada having won the World Juniors a record 10 times to date.

However, when these two countries last met in a WJC final back in 2017, the USA prevailed 5-4 in a shootout - Troy Terry slotting past Carter Hart to win it all for America in the most memorable way possible.

Tonight's game is sure to have similar excitement in store for ice hockey fans, so follow our guide below for details of how to get a World Juniors live stream and watch USA vs Canada in the 2021 WJC final online, wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch World Juniors 2021 live stream from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an ice hockey live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a USA vs Canada World Juniors live stream from anywhere

World Juniors live stream 2021: how to watch USA vs Canada WJC final in the US today

For the first time, the World Juniors Championship has received extensive TV and streaming coverage in North American this year. In the US, fans need look no further than the NHL Network. If you don't have channel through cable, you can get it through an over-the-top streaming service like FuboTV. Of the many and varied OTT options, we reckon it's the best solution for most ice hockey fans, as it specializes in sports coverage and also has a strong offering of regional sports networks - should you also want to look ahead to NHL coverage of your local team when the 2021 season gets underway later this month. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is pricier than some of the competition, but still a darn sight cheaper than cable. There's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. The puck will drop on today's USA vs Canada final in the Great White North at 9.30pm ET/6.30pm PT. Not in the US? Don't worry - all you need is a top-notch VPN and you'll be able to skate off with all the same streaming services and games you would watch back home, wherever you are.

FREE World Juniors live stream 2021: how to watch USA vs Canada final online in Canada

North of the border, Canadian network TSN has you covered for tonight's USA vs Canada WJC final. The game starts at 9.30pm ET/6.30pm PT as in the US, but coverage gets under way earlier at 8.30pm/5.30pm. On linear TV, it'll be shown on no less than four of the broadcaster's channels: TSN 1, 3, 4 and 5. Yep, it's four whole channels worth of a big deal in Canada. If you don't have TSN as part of a cable package, you also have options, as TSN offers a streaming-only subscription will also set you back $19.99 per month. Don't forget, you can take your preferred World Juniors live stream with you no matter where you are, in or outside of Canada - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.