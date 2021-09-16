Undertale successor Deltarune Chapter 2 gets a release date - and it's very soon

Deltarune Chapter 2 finally has a release date and it's sooner than you might think.

A trailer for the second installment in the Deltarune series surprisingly dropped at the end of a stream marking the sixth anniversary of Undertale, revealing a brief glimpse of gameplay as well as a release date: September 17 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (or September 18 at 1am BST / 10am AEST).

Deltarune Chapter 2 will release for PC and Mac on this date, but there's no word on when (or if) we will see the indie RPG making its way to consoles, though the first chapter did eventually land on Switch and PS4 at a later date. We also expect Deltarune Chapter 2 to be free, like its first chapter.

Analysis: returning to the Dark World

Deltarune is an RPG from Toby Fox, the developer behind Undertale. The game sees you stepping into the sneakers of a human called Kris, who lives in a town inhabited by monsters. One day Kris and his classmate Susie accidentally fall into the "Dark World", where they're informed that they are destined to save the world - but we're not giving to give away more than that.

Deltraune has some big similarities to Foxy's Undertale, including some of the same characters, humor and themes, though the combat system differs greatly. These similarities heavily suggest that Undertale and Deltarune are set in the same universe, though (so far) it's unclear exactly how the two fit together - with some suspecting Deltarune is set in an alternate universe to Undertale.

Deltarune Chapter 1 was released suddenly back in 2018, much to the joy of Undertale fans. While we knew that Deltarune Chapter 2 was in development, we didn't realize we would get our hands on it so soon - though the first chapter's release should have been a big hint.

If you're a fan of Undertale, or looking for a new indie gem to play, we advise checking out Deltarune - after all, it's free to play.