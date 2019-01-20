This might be your last chance to get an iPhone SE direct from Apple

If you were saddened by Apple quietly killing off the iPhone SE last September, we've got some good news for you: the smallest, cheapest iPhone is back on sale in the clearance section of Apple's website, though for now this seems to be a US-only offer.

MacRumors spotted the deal, giving you the chance to bag a brand new, unlocked iPhone SE for $249 (with 32GB of storage) or $299 (with 128GB of storage) – that's $100-$150 off the original pricing. As before, your choice of colors are silver, space gray, gold and rose gold. If you're tempted, head in the direction of the Apple website.

We wouldn't expect stock to last for long, as this seems to be nothing more than Apple getting rid of some spare units. If you miss out and still want to get your hands on one of these phones, you'll have to explore other options (such as eBay).

A good run

The iPhone SE was first launched back in March 2016, so it had a good two-and-a-half years on sale before being pulled. With its 4-inch screen and (for the time) speedy internal components, it was a popular option for those who didn't like the larger displays on the newer iPhones. It was also a lot cheaper than the flagship iPhones of course.

That "Special Edition" label was a big hint that this compact iPhone wouldn't be a long-term proposition for Apple though. Despite some occasional rumors that an iPhone SE 2 would eventually see the light of day, that hasn't happened.

For now Apple seems committed to putting out iPhones that are big and bezel-free. Never say never though: with a tough sales environment to contend with, Apple might one day revisit the idea of a smaller, cheaper handset that might appeal to the masses more than the top-end iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.