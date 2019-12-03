These are all the best-selling Amazon deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Amazon had its best-ever sales day on Cyber Monday 2019, with more items ordered around the world than any day previous, including Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day from earlier in 2019, which was totally left in the dust.

So what were the highlights of the sales season, and what Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals were the best out there? Well, Amazon has let us know by publishing a press release with the highlights.

Some of the most-sold items are, well, pretty obvious pieces of tech we were expecting to sell well over Black Friday (see: Amazon Echo Dot). But aside from the easy predictions, there are some surprising trends in non-tech products suggesting what many have long believed: Cyber Monday is no longer a day just for tech.

Amazon devices were on Fire this Black Friday

Surprising absolutely no-one, lots of Amazon's own products were some of the best-selling tech items over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That makes sense, because not only could Amazon price them incredibly competitively, but the company has also launched a slew of new products over 2019 to appeal to a range of buyers.

Items Amazon names as particularly great sellers include the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Echo Dot with Clock, the latter of which is a rather young model. Kindle devices and Fire Tablets were also high sellers, and in total Amazon states it sold millions more of its own devices than the same sales period in 2018.

This suggest Amazon's attempts to to diversify its product portfolio has worked, with smart speakers or other Alexa devices that appeal to a huge range of people. Now, most people can find an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, whether its a smart TV, useful speaker or just an ereader or cheap tablet.

Here are some of the best-selling Amazon products over Black Friday.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Sandstone): $49 $22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this early Black Friday deal cuts it even further, making it just $22. If you're looking for an easy solution to your smart speaker needs, this is a great option.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with clock: $44.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Our favorite little Echo speaker, the Echo Dot, has the perk we've always wanted: a digital clock. It sits right inside the fabric, and at this price, it's worth the extra cash over the normal version. This deal price is still active, but will only come back in stock on January 25, 2020 - so buy now to save, get it delivered later.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 at Amazon

The 4K version of the Fire TV Stick is no longer discounted, but if you own a 4KTV, this is the one to get, with plenty of storage for apps and games along with an Alexa Voice Remote.View Deal

Amazon UK deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot isn't the latest or best-sounding in the line of smart speaker products from Amazon, but it's now cheaper than ever. At £22 it's an absolute steal, and it's one of the easiest ways to get your smart home up and running.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with clock: £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot comes with a clock built into the side, and it's getting a serious discount considering this smart speaker was only released a few months ago. If you're after the very latest basic speaker from Amazon, this may be the best deal for you.View Deal

Lego and other toy sales

With few exceptions, Black Friday Lego deals on Amazon and its competitors were rather light, knocking only around 30% off products which are usually pretty pricey, and some would consider the savings too small to make a Lego purchase feel necessary.

In spite of that fact, however, some of the best-selling Amazon products were Lego sets, both from big franchises like Star Wars, and Lego's own ranges. In fact, the first product Amazon names in its press release that it didn't make itself, is the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle.

Unlike with its own devices, Amazon had competition over Black Friday and Cyber Monday with Lego deals, so it's impressive that the company did so well selling the plastic toys. Board games also did well, with the Frozen 2 Monopoly and Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures named among the best sellers, as well as classics Jenga and Guess Who.

These are some of the best selling Amazon Lego sets and toys:

Star Wars Lego Darth Vader's Castle: $178 on Amazon

According to Amazon, this was one of the best-selling sets over the Black Friday - Cyber Monday weekend. The set depicts Darth Vader's forbidding Fortress Vader on the planet Mustafar, as depicted in Rogue One and Star Wars comics.View Deal

Lego Star Wars: The RIse of Skywalker A-Wing: $29 $23 on Amazon

For a more affordable star wars adventure, pick up this Lego Star Wars A-Wing kit depicting one of the Resistance starfighters from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film, which is 20% off right now.View Deal

Monopoly Disney Frozen 2 Edition: $20 $14 on Amazon

Get this version of the classic game Monopoly with a Frozen 2 twist for 30% off this holiday season. The game swaps properties from scenes from the new film and play as their favorite characters: Elsa, Anna, Hans, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven.

View Deal

Third-party wins

Amazon products and toys weren't the only winners out there: other brands sold record numbers of products in a wide range of categories.

As usual, this included pressure cookers - the Instant Pot Duo80 sold well - along with the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum and Oral-B Genius Pro 900 Electric Toothbrush.

In other words, folks bought tons of entertainment and pleasure goods - but didn't skimp on things to help in the kitchen, home, and bathroom. Here's a list of a few top sellers in the less-techie but still important categories:

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel | $139.95 $99 at Amazon

This Instant Pot is still under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 675: $299 $199 on Amazon

Pick up this best-selling Roomba that's still on sale for $100 off. You can connect to the iRobot HOME app to schedule cleanings or hook it up to an Alexa- or Google Assistant-connected speaker to voice-control the vacuum

Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Toothbrush: $179 $129 on Amazon

While the Oral-B Genius Pro 9000 is sold out, you can pick up the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 instead - which is still on sale for $50 off. Follow the light-up Smart Ring for feedback on brushing time and pressure as well as the capability to use your smartphone's facial recognition capabilities to review where you've brushed.View Deal