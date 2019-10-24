The best Audio-Technica headphones: our top 5 audiophile earbuds and over-ears

Audio-Technica has a long and distinguished sonic heritage, starting out in the turntable phonocartridge game in the swinging sixties, before branching out into headphones in the mid-seventies.

With the advent of wireless listening and active noise cancelation, Audio-Technica has kept up with the times, with some of its headphones making our roundups of the best headphones, best wireless headphones, and best true wireless headphones.

Despite the aptitude of its headphones, Audio-Technica prices often undercut the competition, making them a great introduction to world of audiophile sound without breaking the bank.

Plus, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up soon, you can expect to see Audio-Technica headphone deals springing up over at Amazon, and the Audio-Technica website itself.

Not sure where to start? We've scoured our past reviews to bring you the very best Audio-Technica headphones you can buy in 2019.

Black Friday deals 2019: all the dates and predictions you need

Image credit: Audio-Technica

1. Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT

Technically brilliant on nearly every level

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 310g | Cable length: 1.2m, detachable | Frequency response: 15 - 28,000 Hz | Drivers: 45mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 99dB At 1KHz | Impedance: 38 ohms | Battery life: 40 hours | Wireless range: 10 meters (30+ feet) | NFC: N/A

Great sound quality

Comfortable

Great price

Clunky design

Audio-Technica has a long history of producing high-quality headphones, microphones, and turntable accessories, and with the release of the ATH-M50xBT, it delivers studio-quality audio without the cord.

The ATH-M50xBTs are designed for really high-end audio performance, with 45mm drivers and a frequency response range of 15-28,00 Hz, and it shows - we were very impressed with the warm, well-rounded sound.

The ATH-M50xBT headphones also performed well in terms of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, however the microphone isn’t particularly strong, and you may struggle to make phone calls using them - still, that’s probably not the reason you would purchase a pair of studio grade headphones in the first place.

Read our full review: Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

2. Audio-Technica ATH-CKS5TW

Big on bass, big on battery life

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 8g | Frequency response: 5Hz - 40kHz | Drivers: 10mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 110 dB | Impedance: 16 ohms | Battery life: 45 hours (with case) | wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Sound great

Punchy bass

Long battery life

Weighty

Fit takes some getting used to

Fiddly case

With a promising battery life and well-managed bass enhancement over Audio-Technica’s usual neutral sound, the Audio-Technica ATH-CKS5TW true wireless earbuds have a lot going for them.

They've one of the most complete and well-rounded sound profiles we've seen from a pair of true-wireless earbuds, in spite of the bass enhancement at play here. Overall they make for a very enjoyable listen.

However, they are slightly let down a bit by their fit – mileage will vary of course depending on your preferred bud style and the size of your ears, but all will find the fiddly case fit will annoy over time. Still, the quality audio here may be a worthy trade-off.

Read the full review: Audio-Technica ATH-CKS5TW review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

3. Audio-Technica ATH-LS70iS

Great in-ear sound at a great price

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 6.5g | Frequency response: 5Hz - 26kHz | Drivers: 8.8mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 101 dB | Impedance: 24.3 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Incredible sound

Snug in-ear fit

No volume control on remote

No active noise cancelation

If you can do without mod-cons like Bluetooth and active noise cancellation, the Audio-Technica ATH-LS70iS are some of the best earphones you can get at this price point.

Retailing for £125 (around $160 / AU$230), these wired earbuds take their cue from the in-ear monitors worn by musicians onstage, allowing them to hear what's being played over the noise of loud speakers and screaming fans.

Detailed, clear, and spacious, they're a great option for anyone who likes the security and fidelity of a wired connection, as well as the convenience of an in-ear form factor.

Read the full review: Audio-Technica ATH-LS70iS review

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

4. Audio-Technica ATH-S200BT

Easy on the wallet, great on the ears

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 190g | Frequency response: 5Hz - 32kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 102 dB | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 40 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Fantastic battery

Decent sound

Great price

Tight on the ears

Plastic look

Don’t fully fold

The ATH-S200BT’s are a well-built, great-sounding, long-lasting pair of headphones. Their features constantly outweigh their modest price and that 40-hour battery life is very impressive.

Taking into consideration the price of these headphones, the sound really is impressive. There isn’t quite the depth we would have liked, but there is a clarity there that’s usually only heard in £100/$100 plus headphones, and here you get it for nearly half the price.

Although the earcups are comfortable, they are a little too tight on the head and this can cause pinching. But this is a small niggle against what are a great pair of headphones.

Read the full review: Audio-Technica ATH-200BT review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

5. Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BT

70 hours of battery life is simply brilliant

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 193g | Frequency response: 5Hz - 35kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 99 dB | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 70 hours | Wireless range: 33ft | NFC: N/A

Incredible battery life

Light and comfortable

Great price

Lacks the premium feel

No smart on-board controls

No 3.5mm jack

The idea that you can charge the Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BTs once and get a month’s listen out of them is a game-changer for Bluetooth headphones and one that’s sure to bring new users to the brand.

While they’ll come for the big battery, they won’t be disappointed with the comfort or the sound. Yes, there isn’t much in the way of other frills but who needs them when your battery is such a headline grabber?

We only tested these headphones briefly at IFA 2018, but what we heard was very impressive.

Read our hands-on review: Hands-on Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BT review