Stranger Things season 4 confirmed for Netflix, though still no release date

Already missing Stranger Things? Well, you'll be pleased to know that Netflix has renewed the hit sci-fi series for another season – although, there's no mention of a Stranger Things season 4 release date at this stage.

According to Engadget, Netflix has also signed the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, to "a multi-year film and series overall deal". Whether we're in for a Stranger Things movie isn't clear, but we can certainly expect to return to Hawkins to catch up with gang in the meantime.

Along with the renewal announcement, Netflix has released a creepy teaser video that proclaims "we're not in Hawkins anymore" – possibly referring either to the Upside Down realm or adventures further afield in the real world (Russia maybe?). As the teaser progresses, a sign saying "Welcome to Hawkins" is swamped by creatures from the Upside Down.

You can check out the teaser video below.

When will Stranger Things 4 be released?

Stranger Things first landed on Netflix in 2016, and has been one of the biggest Netflix Originals series ever since.

Steeped in 80s nostalgia, the show takes influence from countless iconic films and genres from the period, including the works of Stephen King, John Carpenter, and Steven Spielberg – with a killer synth soundtrack underscoring the action.

Having recently rounded up its third season, the sci-fi sensation is as popular as ever, with fans already eager to find out when Stranger Things 4 will be released.

The Duffer Brothers' show tends to angle its release date around public holidays such as Halloween for Season 2, or the 4th of July for Season 3 – depending on the time of year within Stranger Things itself.

We wouldn't rule out a Christmas 2020 edition, though we think a Spring season seems more likely.

There's usually a lead time of one to two years between each season, so we wouldn't expect Season 4 to be released before late 2020 anyway, and an early 2021 release may be more likely.

Via Engadget