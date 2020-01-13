Star Trek: Picard to boldy go on to Season 2 – before it's even made its debut

It's yet to make its television debut on either Amazon Prime Video nor CBS All Access, but Star Trek: Picard, the new TV show centering around Patrick Stewart's titular space captain, has already been renewed for a second season.

Set to premiere on January 23, it's the first time Stewart has reprised his most iconic role since 2002's Star Trek: Nemesis movie.

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” said Julie McNamara, CBS All Access's EVP for Original Content.

“We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on January. 23.”

What's next?

With season one of Picard still shrouded in secrecy, it's hard to know at this early stage what to expect from season two. But with Picard in the show's very title, you'd have to assume that, at the very least, Patrick Stewart would be returning.

Deadline has heard rumors of a late 2020, or early 2021 return for Picard, meaning fans of the show wouldn't have long to wait for Stewart's extended adventures. And again, a 10-episode run, like the first season, is expected.

Picard is set to stream exclusively on CBS All Access in the USA, and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.