WIN! £600 worth of Sony audio and video software

By Software  

Vegas Pro 11 and Acid Pro 7 could be yours!

Here's your chance to win professional video and audio software courtesy of Sony Creative Software.

Up for grabs are the great Sony Vegas Pro 11 and Sony ACID Pro 7 software packages, a prize pack worth over £600!

Sony ACID Pro 7

ACID Pro 7 software is a DAW (digital audio workstation) powerhouse that combines full multitrack recording and mixing, MIDI sequencing, and legendary ACID looping functionality for a seamless music creation and post-production environment.

Includes £300 of software plug-ins

- Garritan ARIA for ACID Pro Player

- ACID Pro Effects Rack powered by iZotope

- Native Instruments Guitar Combos

- Submerisble Music KitCore

Get up and running quickly with new interactive tutorials. Other new features include a dedicated mixing console, MIDI track freeze, input busses, tempo curves, and enhanced format support.

For more information on Sony ACID Pro 7, pay a visit to www.sonycreativesoftware.com/acidpro.

Sony Vegas Pro 11

The Vegas Pro 11 collection - Vegas Pro 11, DVD Architect Pro 5.2, and Dolby Digital Professional Encoder - provides an efficient, intuitive and integrated content creation environment for video and broadcast professionals.

Also includes...

Titler Pro

Advanced 3D Titling from NewBlueFX (worth £190)

For more information on Sony Vegas Pro 11, pay a visit to www.sonycreativesoftware.com/vegaspro.

One lucky winner will receive a pack containing a copy of Acid Pro 7 and Vegas Pro 11. Good luck!

This competition is now closed. The winner is L Sullivan.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

