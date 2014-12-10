Nokia's Here Maps checks in to Google Play now, iOS in 2015

Nokia's Here Maps app has been in beta on Android for some time, and it's now available in the Google Play store.

The new maps app is still in beta, but now it's more widely available on Google's platform.

Nokia said in a blog post that more than a million users have tried Here Maps on Android, with the most so far concentrated in the US and Germany.

The transition for users who currently have the beta version on their Android devices should be simple, since as Nokia points out downloading apps from Google Play is easier than sideloading them. And users' existing maps and voices should remain even with the new app.

The new Here Maps app also adds support for 18 new countries, plus bug fixes and performance improvements.

Meanwhile Nokia's Here Maps iOS app will launch in early 2015, the company promises.

Via Slashgear