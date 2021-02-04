See the Ikea-Asus ROG gaming furniture collaboration you can't buy yet

Ikea launched their new line of gaming furniture, including desks, chairs, a ring light, and more, starting this week in China, with launches in other countries throughout 2021.

The launches include six product families: Huvudspelare, Utespelare, Matchspel, Gruppspel, Uppspel, and Lånespelare. According to Kitguru, the Uppspel family of products was co-designed with Asus ROG and the five other product families were designed by Ikea "based on the insights and knowledge gained from the collaboration."

The collaboration was first announced last year and now with the launch for Ikea China, we can get a better sense of the iconic Swedish company's product lineup.

Ikea getting in on the growth of gaming furniture

Gaming furniture is a fast-growing market globally, expected to increase by $95.02 million through 2024, so it's little wonder that Ikea would want to get in on that action.

Founded in 1943, Ikea has become globally ubiquitous for its flat-packed, self-assembled furniture and affordability and is the world's largest furniture company with a valuation of $48.1 billion.

It hasn't had a dedicated gaming furniture lineup to date, and really it's more a question of what took it so long than it is why they're jumping into the market in the first place.

Given that gaming furniture tends to have its own aesthetic and design-focus, partnering with Asus ROG was definitely a smart move for Ikea. "ROG has in-depth knowledge of the gaming industry and want to find new ways to make gaming blend into the home," the company said in a statement.

"Combining the best of these two worlds, the collaboration aimed to democratize the gaming experience, by creating relevant, functional, beautiful and affordable products and complete gaming solutions to make it easier for everyone to create the setup and the home they want."